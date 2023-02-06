Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily gives birth to her first child as she reveals cute gender-neutral name

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily has given birth to her first child with husband Alex Andrew as she shares her baby girl's gender-neutral name (opens in new tab).

The author and podcast host shared her happy news with fans on Instagram, telling her followers that she gave birth on February 1st.

It comes just weeks after her father Jeremy Clarkson apologised over what he said about Meghan Markle.

Emily shared a snap of her in hospital holding her newborn daughter close to her chest and captioned it to reveal her sweet gender-neutral namesake. It reads, "Arlo Rose Andrew 1/2/23. We're all doing really well at home and just loving this time hanging out as a family so will be back online in a little bit xxxxxxx"

And fans are delighted with the baby name choice.

One supporter wrote, "Congratulations, lovely names for Baby".

Another fan put, "So so happy for you and Alex and what a gorgeous name! I cannot believe she is actually here. Lots of love xxxx"

A third added, "Ahhhh congratulations, I have an Arlo too."

Aside from being former Top Gear host Jeremy's daughter, Emily is famous for writing Can I Speak to Someone in Charge? and Dear Pretty Normal Me.

Her dad Jeremy is overjoyed at becoming a grandfather for the first time, he posted, "The happiest a man can be" alongside a snap of him cradling his granddaughter upon meeting her for the first time.

Jeremy's joy comes after fans asked if he had been dropped by Amazon Prime

And fans have wished him well.

One fan wrote, "Aww bless that's lovely news congratulations papa."

Another fan put, "Congratulations…enjoy every moment."

A third fan added, "Congratulations! That new Grandparent feeling…. there’s nothing like it."

Emily first announced she was pregnant back in September 2022 after she shared a sweet photo of her baby bump being cradled by her husband Alex.

At the time she captioned the snap, "We're so delighted to share that we're expecting a baby girl in early 2023."

Her dad Jeremy previously suggested that he could write more about being a grandfather in future, after one of his recent newspaper columns sparked anger from fans and had to issue Meghan Markle with an apology. During this he declared, "Very soon now I shall be a grandfather so in future, maybe I'll just write about that."