Meghan Trainor gives birth to second child on a very special date and shares his ‘unpopular’ baby name

Meghan Trainor has given birth to her second child on a very special date and shares his 'unpopular' baby name.

The All About That Bass hitmaker shared her lovely baby news with fans on Instagram by uploading a gallery of sweet snaps shortly after his birth on 1st July - on the 7th anniversary of their first date.

Meghan shared a joint post with Daryl in which they explained why their newborn baby's birthdate is a special one. They wrote, "On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world."

The post continued, "‘He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz (in weight)…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of u."

Meghan, who is already mum to son Riley, two, has an aptly titled new single Mother and new book called Dear Future Mama.

Fans have been sending their warmest wishes to the couple. One fan wrote, "He's beautiful and your whole family is beaming :') Congrats Daryl!!!"

Another fan put, "CONGRATULATIONS so proud of my favourite singer, still slaying but now as a mom."

And a third fan added, "He’s perfect 🥹 Welcome to the world Barry."

Some fans are wondering why she's given Barry her surname and not her husband's but Meghan is yet to comment on her baby name inspiration.

Barry ranks in the list of unpopular baby names for boys and the first Barry that springs to our minds is EastEnder's character Barry Evans - but we think it's cute!

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor) A photo posted by on

Meghan has documented her pregnancy journey including hitting the gym at 36 weeks pregnant ever since she announced her pregnancy back in January and admitted she would be making some changes this time round.

She revealed in an interview that she's happier being a mum than going on tour. "When I was deciding to have the second baby, they're (my managers are) like, what will make you happier - like, going on tour or having kids? And I was like, having kids, like, right away."

Speaking about juggling work with motherhood, Meghan admitted she felt "mum guilt" with her first-born.

She said, "There's definitely a period in the first few months when you start working - well, for me personally, because my husband is, like, the stay-at-home dad while I go out and work every day. So the mom guilt came in fast, came in hard, aggressively."

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor) A photo posted by on

She admitted it was worst when she wasn't involved with getting the baby to sleep which for some parents means reading a bedtime story, or baby bathing.

She continued, "If I missed bathtime or bedtime, I was like, I'm the worst. He'll never remember me. Obviously babies say Dada first because it's easier. And I was like, he says Dada because he doesn't know Mama, you know? But I noticed that went away, you know? And, like, the more he started talking and saying Mama and - I'm like, oh, this kid loves me. Like, he truly loves me.

She added, "Now when I walk away, he goes, Mama. And I'm like, oh, yeah, he knows who I am."

Congratulations!