Vanessa Feltz shares stark warning as 'seriously ill' daughter is rushed to hospital

Vanessa Feltz reveals her eldest daughter, Allegra (opens in new tab), is seriously ill in hospital with the flu.

The TV star appeared on This Morning (opens in new tab) to share the news that her 36-year old 'slim [and] fit' daughter has been 'terribly unwell' and on a drip in hospital since last Thursday.

Vanessa, who is also mum to 33-year old Saskia, shared how ill her daughter has been, saying : "She started being incredibly ill. We thought she had norovirus, she was vomiting and vomiting. We thought it was the kind of thing that you just deal with at home.

"She got sicker and sicker and iller and iller, and in the end was admitted as an emergency. She’s still in hospital. She’s still on a drip, we think she’s finally turning a corner this morning. The vaccine may not prevent you from getting the flu, but it will save your life.”

She confirmed that she and her daughter had had their influenza vaccines together, and she urged other to get vaccinated.

She added that Allegra was admitted to hospital as an emergency; "We think she's finally turning a corner, thank God! The doctors said the vaccine won't stop you getting the flu but it will stop you dying. He said flu is worse than Covid. You feel you're going to die. She could not open her eyes and could not talk."

Taking to her own instagram account she made a video and urged her 229k followers to get the flu vaccine like her daughter, saying "Imagine if she hadn’t." In a video on Instagram, the 60 year old said: “So, I’m talking to you from the hospital where my daughter is really very unwell. She’s on a drip. She’s been on a drip really pretty much since Thursday night".

Vanessa has two daughters, Allegra and Saskia, 33, from her marriage to surgeon Michael Kurer who she divorced in 2000. The Talk TV star is now married to Phats & Small singer Ben Ofoedu.

The much-loved TV personality has since recieved messages of support from her fans and celebrity pals.

Fellow broadcaster Carol Vorderman, 61, commented: 'Oh V. I hope she gets better fast. Sending you all love.'

Claire Sweeney commednted: 'Darling sending you love xxx'

Ruth Langsford, 62, added: 'Sending her wishes for a speedy recovery Vanessa and lots of love to you and all the family x x.'

And Zoe Ball wrote: 'sending your girl so much love V. hold tight darling. x'