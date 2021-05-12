We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What is the This Morning Spin to Win passphrase today and how do I enter?

TheThis Morning Spin to Win competition is almost as popular as its presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield but with just one chance to answer the phone correctly to be able to play, we’re helping you make the most of your entry.

Spin to Win is a free competition that runs on the ITV daytime show This Morning where viewers can enter online for a chance to spin the wheel or tombola and win a prize from the wheel including up to £3,000 cash but there’s one vital thing you will need to know in order to be in with the chance of winning…

What is the This Morning Spin to Win passphrase today?

The This Morning Spin to Win passphrase for today (Wednesday 12th May) is ONE, TWO BUCKLE MY SHOE.We’ll update this page with the new phrase when it’s available.

The passphrase will be written on the Spin to Win+ entry page. You can access this from 12:15pm the day before the game is played, until 9.30am the next day.

An additional topical question might also be asked if chosen as a contestant in order for you to be in with the chance of walking away with a bonus prize by answering a question about something that has appeared on the show that day but you must answer it correctly.

During the live contest, if the caller doesn’t say the phrase of the day the hosts will move on to the next successful entrant, so be ready for the phone call, especially if you share the phoneline with other members of your household.

When is Spin to Win back on This Morning?

Spin to Win takes place every day on ITV This Morning from Monday to Friday, coinciding with school term time, and will usually take a break over half-terms and the Summer and Christmas holidays. However, in recent weeks the Friday Spin to Win slot has not appeared.

Simply watch the show between 10am and 12.20pm for the competition segment. A selected entrant will be required to answer a phone call live on air, from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on weekdays Monday to Thursday at some time during the on-air broadcast of the live show.

On Fridays when the competition is running, you might expect a call from Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond who have landed the regular Friday slot. And when the telephone is answered their first words need to be the selected passphrase of the day to qualify to spin the wheel.

Entrants must be aged 18 years or over who do not work for and are not related to anyone who works for ITV or STV. No purchase required. One entry allowed per person.

How do I enter This Morning Spin to Win?

You can enter Spin to Win either online or via the This Morning App. Simply go to itv.com/win or stv.tv/win and scroll down the page until you see the Spin to Win+ ‘box’. Then click and follow the instructions.

Alternatively, download the This Morning app from your UK app store – the App Store on iOS, or the Google Play Store on Android – and go to the ‘WIN’ section to find the entry page for Spin to Win+.

Fill in your details on the live Spin to Win+ entry page to enter to play the next game of Spin to Win. You don’t need to create an account, simply provide your mobile number and your name. Viewers cannot enter using their landline number.

Video of the Week

The competition is free to enter (Data charges may apply. Please check your internet service.) and one entry per phone number per draw of Spin to Win is only allowed.

Entries open at 12:15pm each day for the following day’s game of Spin to Win. Except for a Monday’s game, which opens the previous Friday. All entries close at 9.30am the morning that the game will be played.