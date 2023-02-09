There's been an outpouring of love for the British TV star following news of her separation, but some are wondering why did Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split up? We've shared what's been said.

She's the bubbly agony aunt always on hand on This Morning to deal with viewers' romantic dilemmas and friendship woes. But sadly Vanessa Feltz is currently dealing with her own heartbreak, amidst news of her split from partner Ben Ofoedu (opens in new tab).

The 60-year-old - who recently left her BBC Radio 2 show (opens in new tab) after 20 years on air - confirmed the break up with her fans on social media and has been honest and positive about the situation in a recent This Morning interview. We've shared what she said during the sit down chat and the reasons behind Vanessa and Ben's split.

Why did Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split up?

Whilst an official reason hasn't been given, it seems that Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split up as Ben was unfaithful in their relationship. Confirming the break up in an Instagram video on February 5, Vanessa hinted at Ben's possible infidelity.

"I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back, and that's what I would tell anyone else to do," she said on camera. "And so I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and I am pretty disappointed and shocked and all those horrible things but also full of resolve. Because I am not going to let this defeat me."

Vanessa commented on the Phats & Small singer's cheating during a chat with Holly and Phil on This Morning post-split. She was asked whether she had a feeling that Ben was being unfaithful or if the discovery came as a surprise.

"Both, I think, terrible shock and a kind of gradual thing, It's often the case, a mixture of the two," she said. Vanessa added that it wasn't her who said the split was to do with Ben's infidelities.

"It wasn't me that told anybody about it, I tried to keep it private as much as I could," she said. "You know that everyone knows your private business, but on the other hand, you don't have to keep explaining it and everyone gives you a cuddle."

The 60-year-old also confirmed that it was her who called time on their romance: "When you have to end a relationship, it is very hard."

Whilst Ben's indiscretions may have been one reason for the split, Vanessa also opened up on the impacts of being in a relationship with a noticeable age gap. There was 11 years between the couple - with Vanessa turning 61 this month and Ben aged 50.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in January, Vanessa said: "Don’t let anyone tell you that the age gap doesn’t matter. It’s bloody annoying and it gets worse, especially as our relationship coincided with acres of menopause, which started on my very first day presenting the Radio 2 breakfast show in 2011 with a massive hot flush at 4am and is still going on."

Vanessa and Ben were last pictured together in October 2022 when attending the Pride of Britain awards.

How long had Vanessa and Ben been together?

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu were together for 16 years. The two met via mutual friend - Boyzone singer Keith Duffy - and announced their engagement in December 2006.

Despite their engagement, the two never tied the knot. Vanessa had previously stated that they already felt like a married couple and as such had no "imminent" plans to get married when together.

Of the same topic, Ben previously told OK! Magazine: "You know what, if it isn’t broken, why fix it? In the 14 years Vanessa and I have been together, we’ve seen so many friends get married and after a while we thought, 'This is working the way it is.'"

Vanessa was previously married to Orthopaedic surgeon Michael Kurer from 1985 to 2000. The former Radio 2 presenter touched on her divorce from Kurer whilst discussing how she's dealing with her split from Ben.

"For God's sake, I'm not alone, I've had it before, I've had a horrible divorce," she said on This Morning. "But I'm absolutely not going to let it get me down."

She also shared that she'd received a great deal of support from fans since news of her split became public. "It feels like millions, from people going through the same thing. I don't want to minimize. People have been amazing."

Celebrity friends have also shared their love and best wishes for Vanessa following the separation. Carol Vorderman, Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford all reached out, with the latter commenting on Vanessa's break up video post: "Sending you the BIGGEST hug…you are a wonderful woman, Mother, Grandmother and friend ❤️💋"

Did Vanessa and Ben have children together?

No, Vanessa and Ben had no children together during their 16 year relationship. However, Vanessa is a mother to two daughters from her previous marriage: Allegra and Saskia.

Allegra is the eldest at 36 and is an ex-tax lawyer turned TV chef and baker. Saskia, 33, is Vanessa's youngest and a child therapist.

Both of Vanessa's children have provided the TV star with grandchildren. Allegra welcomed her son Zeke in 2014 and Vanessa became a grandmother for the second time (opens in new tab) when Allegra's daughter Neroli arrived in 2015. Four years later, Saskia gave birth to her little boy, Amiel.

Vanessa recently became a proud grandmother of four following the arrival of Cecily Violet - Saskia's second-born child. In a recent Instagram post, Vanessa shared that cuddles with young Cecily were very much making her feel better.

"Thank you so much for your incredibly uplifting messages. Cuddles with my youngest grandbaby Cecily are definitely doing the trick!!! #kiss #cuddles #love #grandma #granddaughter #hope #optimism #bestfootforward 🌸🌸," read the post caption.

