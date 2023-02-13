What to write in a Valentine's Day card - Tips and templates to copy

There's no need to over-think it! These tips and templates will help you figure out what to write in a Valentine's Day card.

Writing the perfect Valentine's Day card message (opens in new tab) can be a daunting task for some - especially if you're someone not used to wearing your heart on your self. Whilst a romantic Valentine's Day quote (opens in new tab) or heartfelt Valentine's Day poem (opens in new tab) are valid options for the occasion, some of us want to share something more personal. But where to start?

We've shared some tips to help get the creative juices flowing - and failing that, listed some generic Valentine's Day wishes that you can adapt and use to help write your own card.

What to write in a Valentine's Day card - Advice

When it comes to writing your Valentine's Day card, we recommend making it personal. Address the card recipient by name, share your favourite qualities about them or some of your best-loved memories together.

Honesty and humour are two other great things to consider in your Valentine's card. Shout about how they make you feel - do you feel loved, supported and excited for the future? Are they always there if you're ever in need?

Sex and Relationship Therapist Tatyana Dyachenko (opens in new tab) agrees honesty is the best policy: "Without good communication your wants, needs and desires can go unnoticed. Your partner isn't a mind reader and it helps both you and them if you can talk about your feelings and needs with them."

According to Dyachenko, a Valentine's Day card gives an opportunity for both parties in a relationship to "really listen to what each other has to say. The more a couple talks to each other the stronger their bond is."

As for adding something funny in a Valentine's Card, include an in-joke you share with the person, a funny anecdote the two of you experienced together or charm them with a joke that you know suits their humour.

Finally if you're really struggling with what to say - just keep it short and simple: "I love you today and always".

What to write in a Valentine's Day card for a romantic partner

"You're my Valentine today, tomorrow and forever."

"Anything I do is better with you."

"You and me were meant to be."

"You’re my favourite person."

"I love you to the moon and back."

"My heart belongs to you today and always."

"Happy Valentine's Day to my favourite person in the world."

"Happy Valentine's Day! I will forever be punching above my weight."

"I can’t imagine life without you by my side."

"Hope today is as gorgeous as you."

"I hope you have a Valentine’s Day as wonderful as you are!"

"As soon as I saw you I knew you were the one."

"Because I have you, I have all I'll ever need."

"You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

"You're beautiful inside and out, and I'm so lucky to have you."

"You still make me laugh like crazy. That’s true love."

"We’ve loved each other through ups and downs, smiles and frowns. Thanks for being by my side on this crazy ride together. I love you forever".

"Since the day we first met, you’re my sunniest sun and my shiniest star. Every day and always!"

"Happy Valentine's Day from your biggest fan."

What to write in a Valentine's Day card for a boyfriend/husband

"I couldn't ask for a more incredible husband."

"You're the best boyfriend a girl could ever ask for."

"To the favourite man in my life. Happy Valentine's Day."

"Happy Valentine's Day handsome."

"You're the king of my heart and man of my dreams. Happy Valentine's Day mister."

"Husband and wife, together for life - and I couldn't be happier."

"Happy Valentine's Day to my favourite fella."

"Screw Prince Charming - you're the real deal. Happy Valentine's Day."

"Hugs and kisses to my special man - today and always."

"I'm so lucky to have a boyfriend/husband as amazing as you."

What to write in a Valentine's Day card for a girlfriend/wife

"All my love to the special lady in my life."

"I'm so lucky to have a girlfriend as gorgeous as you."

"You’re the Queen of my heart and this Valentine’s Day I’ll treat you like the royalty you are."

"To my very own wonder woman, thanks for being a superhero."

"You’re the best girlfriend/wife ever. Happy Valentine's Day."

"The day I made you my wife, was the happiest day of my life. Happy Valentine's Day.

"To my wonderful wife, I love you more every day."

"You're the woman of my dreams. I'll forever be thankful for you."

"To have and to hold, together in my life. Happy Valentine's Day to my wife."

"A best friend and girlfriend all in one. Thanks for being by my side."

Related features:

Video of the Week