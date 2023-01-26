50 of the best Valentine's Day messages to send to your loved ones

Coming up with the best Valentine's Day messages to send to the people you love can be a challenge, which is why we've put together this helpful list.

And when it comes to Valentine's Day cards, many of us struggle to find the right words that show just how much we care about the people we love. So, if the big day is on the horizon and you've got writer's block, we've put together this list of Valentine's Day messages for her, for him, for kids and for your Galentines too, so read on to find your perfect message.

The best Valentine's Day messages for 2023

Valentine's messages for her

Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know. I'm so lucky to have a girlfriend as gorgeous as you. Happy Valentine's Day to the most important woman in my life. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams. To the Queen of my heart, Happy Valentine's Day. Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life. You’re the woman of my dreams, I love you so much. To my very own wonder woman, thanks for being a superhero. I fall in love with you just a little bit more every day.

Valentine's messages for him

Happy Valentine's Day, handsome. I'm so lucky to be in love with my best friend. To another Valentine's Day spent with the love of my life, and to many more. Happy Valentine's Day to my lobster. You still give me butterflies! Happy Valentine's Day. Real love is this! Here’s to a life of smiles and adventures together. I hope I make you as happy as you make me. I'm so lucky to have a boyfriend as amazing as you. I love you more than you could possibly know. I can’t wait for the day I can call you 'my husband'.

Valentine's messages for friends

To my best friend and partner in crime. I love you! Here’s to a Valentine’s Day filled with good wine, good food and good friends. I can't think of anyone I'd rather spend Valentine's Day with. Thank you for being you! To my best friend this Valentine's Day, I couldn't ask for someone who loves and supports me more than you do. Happy Galentine's Day to my best gal pal! To my soul sister, Happy Valentine's Day! Love between friends is the best kind of love, Happy Valentine's Day Valentine's Day is about love, and I love you! Happy Valentine's Day best friend. Who needs a boyfriend/girlfriend when I have a friend like you! Happy Valentine's Day. Sending Valentine's Day wishes to a special friend. I love you!

Valentine's messages for kids

Happy Valentine's Day to a wonderful daughter/son. I love you so much. Hope your day is filled with fun and your mouth is filled with chocolate! Wishing a very special Valentine's Day to a very special kid! Sending hugs and kisses to the littlest Valentine in my life. Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend in the whole world. Happy Valentine's Day to my sunshine. You light up my life. Thank you for bringing so many smiles to my day. Happy Valentine's Day. Happy Valentine's Day to one of my favourite people. I hope today is as special as you are. Happy Valentine's Day! Thank you for filling my life with love, Happy Valentine's Day.

Funny Valentine's messages

I love you more than pizza. Here's to being my emergency contact someday. Know why I have a library card? Because I’m checkin’ you out. Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing. Even though I didn’t turn into a prince, thanks for still kissing this frog. Yours always – sorry, no refunds or exchanges accepted! I know it’s cheesy but we’re meant to brie. I’ll shave my legs for you, Happy Valentine’s Day! If you were a bogey, I’d pick you! I’m glad you’re as weird as me! Happy Valentine’s Day!

