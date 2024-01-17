Why ALL parents need this picture frame in their lives, and you’re kids will thank you for it

There's a photo frame on sale and it's an absolute game-changer for parents who want to make their kids proud while limiting the 'clutter'.

Does your stomach sink when you see your little one emerge from school clutching a piece of sugar paper that's got paint splodges all over it or is stuck together at the corners? It's ok to feel the 'mum guilt' that goes with parenting so you shower your kids with arts and easy crafts to do at home when looking for things to do with the kids. It's normal to be reluctant to put their finished 'masterpiece' up on the wall so it gets buried on the fridge or left on the side as you anxiously wait for the moment your child forgets about it and it 'accidentally' gets scooped up with the junk mail recycling.

We've all been there - whether you were the child who often brought paintings home for your parents to keep, or are the parent who cannot face parting with their artwork, however good (or bad) they may be. There's that dilemma of not having anywhere proper to display the pieces - until now.

To help we spotted that high street and online store Flying Tiger selling a 20x20cm wooden frame with a secret compartment at the back for storing previous work while displaying the current piece at the front behind glass. But to no surprise, it's become a sell-out, so we've dug out some alternatives that are in stock online...

This wood and acrylic frame is changeable - providing a clear display of your children's artwork, while its hidden compartment at the back of the frame, secured in place with a magnetic strip, has a black elastic band to hold paintings behind when not in use or when a newer piece of art has been drawn. Perfect for parents to display their children's drawings, photos, postcards or any other keepsake. The photo frame is also fall-resistant, wear-resistant, and durable and comes with four traceless hooks for easy hanging on the wall. It also makes a good family gift for parents with toddlers or school-age kids and will come in handy for their future years.

MJFS Wooden picture frame for 50 pictures £14.99 at Amazon.co.uk

This MJFS Wooden picture frame has a front opening design and can hold children's artworks from finger paintings to drawings. They fit A4 paper size perfectly and make a lovely gift for a grandparent or family member. On happy customer wrote, "My kids bring home a lot of artwork for school now, and are so excited to show me. This keeps the house tidy as well as keeping them pleased seeing their work. I love it." And another added, "Very smart concept to display kid's art one at a time." Another parent admitted it blended in nicely with their home decor, "The quality of the wooden frame adds a touch of elegance to any room, whether I choose to hang it or display it on a surface. It's a fantastic way to celebrate my kids' creativity and keep our space looking beautiful. This frame has quickly become a cherished part of our home decor."

This Hipsignal Kids Art Frame comes as a two-pack and each is capable of holding 100-150 pieces of paper, depending on the thickness of the paper. It can be hung vertically or horizontally and features a magnetic closure to the storage compartment which is front opening, meaning you don't need to take the picture down from the wall to change it and it's plastic (non-glass) front means kids can actually change it themselves. To store the old picture behind the elastic grips, simply insert the new image into the front frame and close it. And if every our kids asks you about a drawing they did ages ago, you know exactly where to find it. Scoring huge parent points.

Meanwhile, if you've not fallen in love with any of the above frames, this black kid's art frame is available in seven colours (including black, brown, white, walnut, and grey) and it will look in keeping with any family home decor. Just pop your children's pictures behind it and its interchangeable front frame comes complete with a storage back so that you can keep the collection in one place - freeing up essential drawer space. And if you have more than one child you can purchase another, meaning that they all get to feel that extra special with something they have made hanging in the home for visitors to see.

Here's what some parents who bought them had to say...

One parent wrote in a review, "What a great value for your money when buying this frame. This special frame will hold not just one but many of your kid's beautiful art pieces. It is a wonderful artwork display. Nice and sleek design. Very easy to use. I’ve had many compliments about the frame and people asking me where I got it from."

Another parent said, "Brilliant quality. Love the concept of it and how many pictures it holds. Now I find my fridge isn’t absolutely covered in pictures that have been brought home from school. The front is plastic, not glass which personally I prefer as it means my child can safely change the artwork on display without the risk of broken glassLooks smart up on the wall and is very lightweight meaning it’s easy to hang. Will definitely be purchasing more."

And a third happy customer added, "My fridge used to be plastered with pictures, I removed the wall hanging clips on the back and used a command strip to attach to the fridge. Frame is lovely and lightweight but still soild. Will definitely be buying more."

If you've got more than one child take advantage of the two-pack bundle on Amazon.

