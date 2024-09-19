Is your 7 year old suddenly over-emotional? It could be adrenarche (it's a thing)

If you’ve never heard of the term , you’re not alone. Most parents have never heard of adrenarche, a phase of early puberty that usually occurs between the ages of 6 and 8 years old, although it can start a bit earlier or later in some kids.

What our writer learned I’d never heard of this term and had no idea there was a form of early puberty. In retrospect, though, it explains a lot of behaviour around the 8-year-old mark!

While adrenarche is a normal developmental stage, the physical and emotional changes can sometimes be confusing or concerning for children and parents alike. Tantrums and outbursts , anxiety , and a lack of self-confidence are all signs of adrenarche. However, knowing more about the process can help you reassure and support your child through this stage of their development."I'm so glad to learn about this!" says mum-of-two Anu. "My nine-year-old son's grumpy moods are really challenging at the minute. He challenges everything I say and always has to have the last word. He's eating loads too."

We’ve spoken to an expert and looked at the research to find out more about adrenarche, what the physical and emotional effects are, how you can help your child through it, and whether you need to speak to your GP.

What is adrenarche, and how does it affect kids physically and emotionally?

Pronounced ad-ruh-NAR-kee, adrenarche literally means ‘the awakening of the adrenal gland’. It’s this gland that’s responsible for making androgens, sex hormones that cause changes to your child’s body, such as more body hair, oily skin, public hair, and body odour. It’s like puberty, except that it happens earlier, typically before the age of 8 in girls and before the age of 9 in boys. It’s helping to prepare your child’s body for true puberty.

Physical effects of adrenarche

Adrenarche can have a significant impact on your child’s development, specifically in terms of body hair and odour.

Growth of body hair : You may notice fine hair developing in areas such as the armpits or public regions.

: You may notice fine hair developing in areas such as the armpits or public regions. Skin changes : Increased oil production in the skin can lead to the development of mild acne and blackheads.

: Increased oil production in the skin can lead to the development of mild acne and blackheads. Body odour : Hormonal shifts can cause a noticeable change in body odour, so you may notice your child needing more baths or showers than before.

: Hormonal shifts can cause a noticeable change in body odour, so you may notice your child needing more baths or showers than before. Mild growth spurt: Some kids may experience a slight increase in height and weight during this period.

Emotional effects of adrenarche

Adrenarche can also impact children's emotional and psychological states, though these changes are usually subtle.

Mood swings : Hormonal changes can mean fluctuations in mood, so you might notice your child becoming more sensitive or irritable.

: Hormonal changes can mean fluctuations in mood, so you might notice your child becoming more sensitive or irritable. Increased emotional awareness : Kids may start to show signs of developing a more complex emotional life, such as heightened self-consciousness or concern about their appearance.

: Kids may start to show signs of developing a more complex emotional life, such as heightened self-consciousness or concern about their appearance. Social shifts : Some kids might begin to show more independence and start forming stronger friendships, while others may become more private or shy.

: Some kids might begin to show more independence and start forming stronger friendships, while others may become more private or shy. Increase in anxiety: Higher levels of androgens are linked to increased sensitivity to stress, which can make children more prone to anxiety or emotional outbursts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We spoke to Kristie Tse, a psychotherapist with a focus on child development. She told us more about adrenarche and how it can affect children emotionally.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“From a therapeutic perspective, I've observed that this period can be pivotal for children as they start to experience heightened emotions,” says Kristie. “This includes increased sensitivity and occasional mood swings. It’s a time when they may begin to confront issues surrounding their identity and body image, particularly in the context of peer relationships. For instance, a young adolescent may start expressing anxiety about their appearance, feeling self-conscious as they compare themselves with others who may be experiencing these changes differently.”

The research appears to back up Kristie’s real-life experience. A 2020 Mexico study into the timing of adrenarche in girls found that developing body hair and odour made girls more conscious of their appearance. It also found that they experienced higher levels of anxiety and stress, mood swings and feelings of insecurity and self-doubt.

Kristie Tse Social Links Navigation Psychotherapist Raised in New York City as a first-generation Asian American, Kristie understands the pressure to succeed while staying silent about mental health struggles. With a deep commitment to challenging these beliefs, Kristie empowers others to prioritise their wellbeing and advocate for their needs. As a therapist, Kristie guides high achievers in breaking free from hustle culture and achieving balance without compromising their ambitions, paving the way for a life of ease.

How can I support my child through adrenarche?

“Parents can play a significant role in supporting their children through this transition,” says Kristie. “I've found that creating an open dialogue is essential. Encourage your child to share their feelings about the physical changes they’re experiencing. When my clients express anxiety or confusion about body changes, I emphasise that these feelings are normal. Involving your kid in discussions about self-esteem and body image can empower them.”

Kristie also says it can be helpful to talk about your own childhood experiences or share relatable stories that can help you connect with your child, normalise their experience and make them feel more secure.

“For instance, discussing how friends may react differently to similar changes helps to alleviate the feeling of isolation. I also recommend helping children find healthy outlets for their emotions, like art or sports, which can also build friendships. These steps foster an environment where children feel supported, understood, and equipped to manage their feelings during this transformative phase.”

Of course, you’ll also need to help them keep on top of their personal hygiene, as body odour can become a problem during this phase. Introduce basic hygiene habits, such as taking a daily shower, using antiperspirants or deodorants, and washing their faces morning and night. Show them how you do it, so they don’t feel singled out or ashamed, and let them know it’s something everybody does as they get older.

If their emotional outbursts affect their well-being or that of others, show them how to regulate their emotions, such as deep breathing techniques or even keeping a diary.

Should I talk to my GP about adrenarche?

While it’s not usually something to worry about, it’s worth talking to your GP if you think your child is experiencing adrenarche particularly early. That’s because certain underlying conditions can cause adrenarche to happen earlier. These include:

Obesity

Environmental conditions

Metabolic syndrome

Insulin resistance

Polycystic ovary syndrome

According to the Cleveland Clinic , girls are nine times more likely to experience premature adrenarche than boys.

Writing for Patient.info, Dr Hayley Willis says, “Occasionally, male hormone excess can be caused by problems other than adrenarche and your child may need to have some tests. If they experience any symptoms that you are worried about, or if you have any concerns at all, it is important you seek the advice of their GP or paediatrician.”

Get more advice and information on tackling difficult subjects with your kids, from when and how to talk to your child about sex to how to talk to your kids about porn. Plus, worried your teen has stopped talking to you? Experts share five reasons why this is 'to be expected' and what you can do to help them.