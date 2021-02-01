We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wondering where to buy Easter eggs online in 2021? From the big name stores to the independent brands, these are the best places to order your chocolate gifts from this year.

The day to give easter eggs is almost here once again and not even a lockdown could get in the way of us enjoying these chocolatey treats. Whether you’re looking for yourself, the kids, or friends and family living far away, there are plenty of places online to shop where they’ll drop your easter eggs right to the front door. There are also plenty of cheap Easter eggs out there too, if you’re looking to stick to a budget this year.

It might only be February but some brands are already waiting and ready to go! M&S is just one of the places, with their cheeky emoji shaped Easter egg and chocolate sausage dog already making the headlines.

So where else can you buy Easter eggs online and which stores are doing Easter egg delivery?

Where to buy Easter eggs online

1. Amazon

VIEW HERE

If you’re looking for all the Easter egg essentials, Amazon has it covered. The big name brands like Cadbury’s are for sale now, along with Lindt Lindor chocolate and so much more.

We’ve already spotted that you can pick up 5 Cadbury’s eggs for £15 online now, or shop around for Galaxy easter eggs and Lindor easter treats.

With Prime Membership, you can also get free next day delivery so order now for chocolate eggs ASAP.

2. Tesco

VIEW HERE

If you’re getting a weekly food shop online from Tesco anyway, why not add a couple of Easter eggs? They’ve got all the classics like these Cadbury Dairy Milk buttons Easter eggs, just £1 each, or the best of top chocolate brands like Thorntons. This unicorn Easter egg is still available to buy from Tesco, but it’s sold out at Thorntons already!

3. Iceland

VIEW HERE

Much like Tesco, Iceland are stocked up on the classic brands like Cadbury’s, Nestle and Thorntons, with some larger – and even giant – eggs available to buy now. This mini eggs Easter egg, for example, is a can’t-go-wrong classic for any adult or child of any age.

With free next day delivery to your door when you spend over £35 online, these easter eggs are sure to arrive in time.

4. Hotel Chocolat

VIEW HERE

While Hotel Chocolat may bring in new and incredibly exciting Easter eggs every year, their motto remains the same: More cacao, Less sugar. So their chocolate tastes amazing and satisfies with less. It’s also more considerate of those who grow the cacao that goes into the chocolate.

In 2021, there are already some amazing treats on sale! This Extra Thick Rocky Road to Caramel is a chocolate-lover’s dream, packed with 5 different types of easter-themed chocolate in lush milk and dark flavours. For something a little simpler, try the Extra Thick Just Milk.

Hotel Chocolat are currently offering UK Standard Delivery, Express Delivery and UK Saturday Delivery as normal.

5. Cadbury’s

VIEW HERE

If you can’t go to the chocolate, get the chocolate to come to you. Cadbury’s themselves are selling Easter eggs online and delivering directly to your door!

Along with all the classics, you can also get this Ultimate Fruit and Nut Easter egg – a delicious reinvention of the iconic sweet shop treat.

Order before 4pm for Next Day Delivery.

6. Thorntons

VIEW HERE

If you’re looking for good quality, delicious Easter eggs for good prices then Thorntons is the site for you. Their chocolate is legendary for it’s creamy taste and variety of flavours.

Pick up a personalised milk chocolate or white chocolate Easter egg for that extra special touch from £10 on the website now. They’ve also got sweet smaller designs, featuring butterflies and unicorns in stock – at least for the moment!

Thorntons are currently offering all types of delivery on their website, including Named Day Premium Delivery for less than £6.

7. Holland & Barrett

VIEW HERE

Looking for vegan chocolate eggs? Holland & Barrett stock plenty – including ones from cult vegan chocolatier, Mummy Meagz. The brand went viral last year after they released their Chuckie egg – the first vegan chocolate egg of its kind – and we haven’t been able to get enough since.

To celebrate Easter 2021, Mummy Meagz are introducing two new Easter eggs: the Orange Choccie Easter Egg and the Smoove Moove Easter Egg. Both are vegan, free from free of Genetically Modified Organisms and only contain responsibly sourced palm oil.

Holland & Barrett also stock other Easter eggs like the range from Nomo, which are popular very year.

8. John Lewis

VIEW HERE

While we’re waiting for John Lewis to reveal their entire Easter egg collection, they’ve got a range of delicious Stas chocolate eggs to choose from.

We particularly love this one, the Stas Chocolatier Sweetie Easter Egg, with it’s bursts of colour and sweets. But for chocolate lovers who look for something a little more serious, there’s the Salted Caramel Easter Egg or for the extra-committed, the Giant Nest Egg.

John Lewis has six different options for delivery so whenever, wherever you want to order your Easter eggs, you’ll be able to get them delivered.

9. Fortnum & Mason

VIEW HERE

While Fortnum & Mason haven’t revealed their full Easter egg range yet, we know it’s going to be a good one! They’ve already got this Easter Praline Scotch Egg in stock (substantial meal anyone?), the perfect starter to the Easter season.

And what’s more, whenever you want these Easter eggs, you can have them! Fortnum & Mason are currently offering nine different types of delivery method, so you can be sure that your Easter eggs will arrive in time for the big weekend.

10. Not on the High Street

VIEW HERE

Not on the High Street is famous for its unique gifts and personalised presents. When it comes to Easter, the online marketplace is no different!

We love these chocolatey eggs and soldiers for example, perfect for the ultimate Easter breakfast. Or for the dino-lovers out there, check out these one-of-a-kind dinosaur eggs.

Postage, packing and delivery differs on Not on the High Street so be sure to check with the retailer for the specifics before you order.

11. Lindt

VIEW HERE

Is it really Easter without a Lindt bunny? Luckily you can order a chocolate Lindt bunny as well as the entire Easter range online through the Lindt website – or from Amazon and other retailers who stock these iconic chocolatey treats.

Spend £50 and get free delivery direct with Lindt.

12. The Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Company

VIEW HERE

For something truly unique, try an Easter egg from The Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Company.

This chocolate bunny honeycomb Easter egg is one of our favourites. There’s real honeycomb pieces in the chocolate shell and each egg is finished with a handmade chocolate white bunny and decorated with either crispy chocolate pieces or rainbow 100s and 1000s sprinkles.

13. Selfridges

One of our favourite chocolate brands Tony’s has added two special Easter products to the range. Both Tony’s Great Big Easter Eggs and Lemon Meringue bar are available online from the Selfridges website, ready and waiting to go for Easter 2021!

So whatever you’ve got in store for Easter this year and whatever plans we’re able to make, there are plenty of places where you can buy Easter eggs online this year.