Cups to grams weight converter

This cups to grams converter easily switches American cup measurements into grams for you, so you can get stuck into baking straight away.
You can buy cup measurers in your local supermarket, but even the keenest bakers might not have one in their cupboard. The UK uses completely different standards of measurement to the US, so anytime you attempt to use an American recipe, you’re likely to run into some trouble as the weights and measures vary quite a bit.
Use this one to save time and convert cups to grams easily.
Does a cup of flour convert to the same amount in grams as a cup of milk?
Whether you’re baking a chocolate cake, whipping up a pumpkin pie for Halloween or you’re making a delicious key lime pie for dessert, you’ll be glad to know that our cups to grams converter can convert everything from flour, to milk, to butter and sugar.
When it comes to converting dry ingredients vs. wet, the measurements are different so you’ll have to make sure you choose the correct ingredient when converting or a similar ingredient.
How many grams in a cup?
US Cup Converter
Make sense of our US recipes by converting the cup measurements below...
Ingredients
Number of Cups
UK Measure
Using this converter, you can now bake recipes from all over the world as it’s not only the US that uses the cups unit of measurement. Those creating recipes in Australia and Canada will also use the cup measurement.
It’s more exact to use our tool above to convert your cups to grams, but here is a rough guide for you to print out if you’d prefer.
Cups to grams converter:
Dried ingredient measurements
|Cups
|Grams
|Ounces
|1 tsp
|5g
|0.17 oz
|1 tbsp
|15g
|0.53 oz
|1 cup flour
|150g
|5.3 oz
|1 cup caster sugar
|225g
|7.9 oz
|1 cup icing sugar
|115g
|4 oz
|1 cup brown sugar
|175g
|6.2 oz
|1 cup sultanas
|200g
|7 oz
Butter measurements
|Cups
|Grams
|Ounces
|1/8 cup
|30g
|1 oz
|1/4 cup
|55g
|1.9 oz
|1/3 cup
|75g
|2.7 oz
|1/2 cup
|115g
|4 oz
|2/3 cup
|150g
|5.3 oz
|3/4 cup
|170g
|6 oz
|1 cup
|225g
|7.9 oz
Liquid measurements
|Cups
|Millilitres
|Fluid Ounces
|1 tsp
|6ml
|0.2 fl oz
|1 tbsp
|15ml
|0.5 fl oz
|1/8 cup
|30ml
|1 fl oz
|1/4 cup
|60ml
|2 fl oz
|1/2 cup
|120ml
|4 fl oz
|1 cup
|240ml
|8 fl oz
Oven temperatures conversion
|Fahrenheit
|Celsius
|Gas Mark
|275°F
|140°C
|Gas Mark 1
|300°F
|150°C
|Gas Mark 2
|325°F
|165°C
|Gas Mark 3
|350°F
|180°C
|Gas Mark 4
|375°F
|190°C
|Gas Mark 5
|400°F
|200°C
|Gas Mark 6
|425°F
|220°C
|Gas Mark 7
|450°F
|230°C
|Gas Mark 8
If you found this cups to grams converter useful, you might also want to check out the kilos to stones converter.
Do you have any tips for remembering the cups to grams conversion? Head over to our Facebook page to share your tips…