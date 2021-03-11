Cups to grams weight converter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This cups to grams converter easily switches American cup measurements into grams for you, so you can get stuck into baking straight away.

You can buy cup measurers in your local supermarket, but even the keenest bakers might not have one in their cupboard. The UK uses completely different standards of measurement to the US, so anytime you attempt to use an American recipe, you’re likely to run into some trouble as the weights and measures vary quite a bit.

Use this one to save time and convert cups to grams easily.

Does a cup of flour convert to the same amount in grams as a cup of milk?

Whether you’re baking a chocolate cake, whipping up a pumpkin pie for Halloween or you’re making a delicious key lime pie for dessert, you’ll be glad to know that our cups to grams converter can convert everything from flour, to milk, to butter and sugar.

When it comes to converting dry ingredients vs. wet, the measurements are different so you’ll have to make sure you choose the correct ingredient when converting or a similar ingredient.

How many grams in a cup?

US Cup Converter Make sense of our US recipes by converting the cup measurements below... Ingredients Liquid Breadcrumbs - fresh Breadcrumbs - dried Brown Sugar (light, golden or brown) Butter Caster Sugar Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream cheese Dried apricots Flaked Almonds Glace cherries Granulated sugar Grated Parmesan Grated cheddar Ground Almonds Hazelnuts Honey Icing sugar Margarine Oats Peas Pecans Plain flour or self-raising flour Rice (uncooked) Shredded coconut Sultanas Syrup Table salt Tomatoes Treacle Walnuts Number of Cups 1/8 1/4 1/3 3/8 1/2 5/8 2/3 3/4 7/8 1 1 1/8 1 1/4 1 1/3 1 3/8 1 1/2 1 5/8 1 2/3 1 3/4 1 7/8 2 Convert UK Measure

Using this converter, you can now bake recipes from all over the world as it’s not only the US that uses the cups unit of measurement. Those creating recipes in Australia and Canada will also use the cup measurement.

Video of the Week

It’s more exact to use our tool above to convert your cups to grams, but here is a rough guide for you to print out if you’d prefer.

Cups to grams converter:

Dried ingredient measurements

Cups to grams conversion for dried ingredients Cups Grams Ounces 1 tsp 5g 0.17 oz 1 tbsp 15g 0.53 oz 1 cup flour 150g 5.3 oz 1 cup caster sugar 225g 7.9 oz 1 cup icing sugar 115g 4 oz 1 cup brown sugar 175g 6.2 oz 1 cup sultanas 200g 7 oz

Butter measurements

Cups to grams conversion for butter Cups Grams Ounces 1/8 cup 30g 1 oz 1/4 cup 55g 1.9 oz 1/3 cup 75g 2.7 oz 1/2 cup 115g 4 oz 2/3 cup 150g 5.3 oz 3/4 cup 170g 6 oz 1 cup 225g 7.9 oz

Liquid measurements

Cups to millilitres conversion for liquid ingredients Cups Millilitres Fluid Ounces 1 tsp 6ml 0.2 fl oz 1 tbsp 15ml 0.5 fl oz 1/8 cup 30ml 1 fl oz 1/4 cup 60ml 2 fl oz 1/2 cup 120ml 4 fl oz 1 cup 240ml 8 fl oz

Oven temperatures conversion

Oven temperature conversion from fahrenheit to celsius and gas mark Fahrenheit Celsius Gas Mark 275°F 140°C Gas Mark 1 300°F 150°C Gas Mark 2 325°F 165°C Gas Mark 3 350°F 180°C Gas Mark 4 375°F 190°C Gas Mark 5 400°F 200°C Gas Mark 6 425°F 220°C Gas Mark 7 450°F 230°C Gas Mark 8

If you found this cups to grams converter useful, you might also want to check out the kilos to stones converter.

Do you have any tips for remembering the cups to grams conversion? Head over to our Facebook page to share your tips…