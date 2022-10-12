GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Our easy, classic pumpkin pie is a real treat for Halloween, Bonfire Night, thanksgiving, or as a delicious pud to enjoy after a autumn roast dinner.

This traditional pumpkin pie is delicious served warm with lashings of cream or a dollop of vanilla or caramel ice cream. A pumpkin pie is one of the best ways to use up leftover pumpkin when it's in season, around September to November. At this time of year, squashes like pumpkin are cheap and tasty. Plus if you're careful with your preparation, you can use the shell of the pumpkin for carving when you're done. This recipe serves 10 people, perfect if you've got the family round for dinner – or if you want some to save to enjoy later in the week. It takes around 2 hours and 25 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients

450g prepared pumpkin or squash, peeled, deseeded, cut it into equal-sized pieces

1 medium egg

100-125ml milk

100g golden caster sugar

½ level tsp ground ginger

½ level tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla essence

6 tbsp sultanas or raisins

For the pastry:

150g plain flour

pinch of salt

½ level tsp baking powder

60-75g fat (we used half and half butter and lard)

To decorate:

2-3 tbsp maple syrup

300ml whipped cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

Pinch of cinnamon

Method

Steam the pumpkin for 20-30 mins until tender (or put it in a bowl in the microwave with 1 tbsp water, cover and cook on High for 15-20 mins, until tender). Let it drain well, then mash it finely or rub it through a sieve. Set aside for the filling. To make the pastry: Sift the flour into a bowl with the salt and baking powder. Rub in the fat and mix to a stiff paste with just over 2 tbsp water. Set the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6. Butter a 20cm pie plate. Roll the pastry out big enough to line the pie plate, trim the excess and decorate round the edge, using a fork. Line the pastry with foil, fill with baking beans and blind bake for 10-12 mins. Beat egg in a large bowl, and add milk, sugar, spices and vanilla. Stir in pumpkin and raisins. Spoon the filling into pastry case. Bake for 20 mins, then turn the oven temperature down to 180C, gas 4 and bake for another 15-25 mins. Once cooled slightly, brush with maple syrup. Dust with icing sugar and cinnamon and serve with whipped cream.

Watch how to make our classic pumpkin pie...

Top Tip for making classic pumpkin pie

Vegetable marrow may be used instead of pumpkin but it must be well drained. Butternut squash is also a good alternative.

How can I convert this recipe to American cups measurements?

Cups measure ingredients by volume rather than weight, so it's tricky to convert them accurately as the conversions vary depending on the ingredient your are measuring. Our cups to grams converter (opens in new tab) can help make it easy.

Can I make this pie with shop bought pastry?

Yes - shop bought pastry is one of the best baking cheats you can buy and the quality of the results tends to be almost as good as homemade. You can use shortcrust or sweet shortcrust, just line the dish and blind bake in the same way. Ready rolled packet pastry will probably save you about 15 minutes on the timings.

