You only need 5 ingredients and a blender to recreate this popular Starbucks drink at home

This viral TikTok recipe is both a cheaper and healthier way of getting your Starbucks fix at home.

Those who like to recreate their favourite food chain's menus will know that TikTok recipes are a great place to find inspiration; the video-sharing platform is full of foodie hacks that often require minimal ingredients and equipment. They can be a fun thing to do with the kids too, which is why we're always on the lookout for the latest viral recipes.

And Starbucks lovers will enjoy this recipe from Andy Hay, aka @andyseastcoastkitchen on TikTok. Andy has earned himself over 266,000 followers on the platform for his "approachable recipes for home cooks", and his DIY Starbucks Strawberry Frappuccino has received more than 215,000 likes.

Using just five ingredients - strawberries, ice, milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract - Andy whips up the popular drink in just minutes using his blender. He promises that "this five-ingredient, natural strawberry frappuccino will cool you down this summer", adding, "I'm telling you, you will love this. Make it. Trust me." Ok, Andy!

Keep reading to find out how you can recreate the Starbucks Strawberry Frappucino at home...

How to make a Starbucks Strawberry Frappuccino at home

Ingredients

18-20 large strawberries

4 cups of ice

1/4 cup of maple syrup

2 cups of milk

One teaspoon of vanilla extract

Method

Add all five ingredients into a blender Blend until smooth Optional: Top with whipped cream and fresh strawberries

The great thing about this recipes is that it uses all natural ingredients and, as Andy points out, you can control how much sugar goes into it.

Andy's followers were fans of the DIY hack, with one TikTok user commenting on the video, "Omg it’s the best drink I’ve ever made," while another said, "Just bought two big baskets of local strawberries! Will try it for sure!!!"

Another pointed out that you could skip the ice and make a milkshake instead, writing, "Guys I tried it without ice and it’s soo good!!!! Try it!"

