A Biscoff and Baileys Martini has got cocktail lovers going wild – and it’s super easy to make.
When you’re looking for a hassle-free cocktail that gives an added luxury to the regular gin, Pimms or Bailey’s hot chocolate and one that will also give s fresh twist on the usual espresso martini, then why not try the Biscoff and Baileys Martini creation.
As the lockdown roadmap allows restrictions ease, social gatherings will increase and there’s a new drink that your friends and family will just fall in love with – especially if they like Biscoff and Baileys.
B&M shared the recipe on its Instagram and it’s already had more than 44,000 views.
The post shared by the beloved bargain retailer reads, “Biscoff Baileys Cocktail PLUS Baileys Iced Frappe – B&M Stores. Treat yourself to a sweet drink this weekend with our Biscoff Cookies Baileys cocktails OR #Baileys Iced Frappe🍸! They’re both really simple to make but well worth it – especially if you’re a big Baileys fan🥃! WHO fancies trying these😍?!”
And cocktail lovers are going wild for it in the comment section of the Insta upload.
One wrote, ‘Dreeeeeeams can come true!’ another put, ‘Definitely something to try!’ and a third added, ‘Omggggg girls night.’
How to make a Biscoff and Baileys Martini cocktail
Ingredients and equipment:
- Two Biscoff biscuits
- Biscoff spread
- Ice cubes
- Three teaspoons of Cinnamon powder
- One tablespoon of nutmeg
- Two shots of Baileys
- 50ml Milk
- Cocktail shaker
- Martini glass
Method:
- Start by crushing the Biscoff biscuits in a tea towel and spread them out on a chopping board or clean surface.
- Then using two tablespoons of Biscoff spread, coat the edge of a Martini glass with the spread and then roll the glass edge into the Biscoff crumbs until they are covered all the way around the top of the glass.
- Fill half a cocktail shaker with ice cubes, then add three teaspoons of Cinnamon powder, one tablespoon of Biscoff spread, one tablespoon of nutmeg, add two shots of Baileys.
- You’re almost there…
- Then just add 50ml of milk, put the lid on the cocktail shaker, and shake well. Open and pour the contents into a glass and enjoy with a Biscoff biscuit on the side or perhaps a homemade Biscoff flapjack.
What are you waiting for, one…, two…, three…, four…, go grab the Biscoff and you’ll want more!