A Biscoff and Baileys Martini recipe has just landed and cocktail fans are going wild for the taste of it.

When you’re looking for a hassle-free cocktail that gives an added luxury to the regular gin, Pimms or Bailey’s hot chocolate and one that will also give s fresh twist on the usual espresso martini, then why not try the Biscoff and Baileys Martini creation.

As the lockdown roadmap allows restrictions ease, social gatherings will increase and there’s a new drink that your friends and family will just fall in love with – especially if they like Biscoff and Baileys.

B&M shared the recipe on its Instagram and it’s already had more than 44,000 views.

The post shared by the beloved bargain retailer reads, “Biscoff Baileys Cocktail PLUS Baileys Iced Frappe – B&M Stores. Treat yourself to a sweet drink this weekend with our Biscoff Cookies Baileys cocktails OR #Baileys Iced Frappe🍸! They’re both really simple to make but well worth it – especially if you’re a big Baileys fan🥃! WHO fancies trying these😍?!”

And cocktail lovers are going wild for it in the comment section of the Insta upload.

One wrote, ‘Dreeeeeeams can come true!’ another put, ‘Definitely something to try!’ and a third added, ‘Omggggg girls night.’

How to make a Biscoff and Baileys Martini cocktail

Ingredients and equipment:

Two Biscoff biscuits

Biscoff spread

Ice cubes

Three teaspoons of Cinnamon powder

One tablespoon of nutmeg

Two shots of Baileys

50ml Milk

Cocktail shaker

Martini glass

Method:

Start by crushing the Biscoff biscuits in a tea towel and spread them out on a chopping board or clean surface. Then using two tablespoons of Biscoff spread, coat the edge of a Martini glass with the spread and then roll the glass edge into the Biscoff crumbs until they are covered all the way around the top of the glass. Fill half a cocktail shaker with ice cubes, then add three teaspoons of Cinnamon powder, one tablespoon of Biscoff spread, one tablespoon of nutmeg, add two shots of Baileys. You’re almost there… Then just add 50ml of milk, put the lid on the cocktail shaker, and shake well. Open and pour the contents into a glass and enjoy with a Biscoff biscuit on the side or perhaps a homemade Biscoff flapjack.

What are you waiting for, one…, two…, three…, four…, go grab the Biscoff and you’ll want more!