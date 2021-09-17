We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has launched its most luxurious Christmas hamper ever and its full of treats for under £150.

The low-cost supermarket is giving the likes of M&S and Fortnum & Mason a run for their money, as it’s gone bigger and better this year when it comes to festive treats for all the family.

Last year best Christmas hampers and best afternoon tea hampers flew off the shelves, but this year, why not treat yourself and your family to a basket full of irresistible food at a lower price. Have a look at these Aldi Christmas hampers for 2021…

For those wanting to spruce things up and gift a hamper that is best in snow, The Ultimate Decadence Hamper (£149.99) is new to Aldi this year. The supermarket’s most extravagant hamper to date is packed to the brim with 35 items that will make the festivities extra special. The tempting selection of Specially Selected treats contains everything from chocolates and cakes, including an exquisite 30 month matured Christmas pudding, to sauces and savoury surprises.

Wine buffs will fall in love with this hamper of dreams – The Sommelier’s Six Wine Hamper (£99.99). Indulge with six vino delights including Prosecco Millesimato, 2015 Vintage Champagne, Chateauneuf du Pape, Amarone Della Valpolicella, Sancerre and White Chateauneuf du Pape.

Popular in 2020, the selection of festive heroes at a tree-mendous price returns for 2021, and if you’re looking for that gift everyone will love, look no further than the Christmas Favourites Hamper (£19.99). Filled with festive picks including: Specially Selected Strawberry Conserve, Florentines, Chocolate & Salted Caramel Bombe, Moser Roth Milk Chocolate Mountain Bar and a bottle of Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec.

It’s time to treat yourself with The Chocolate Celebration Hamper (£29.99) perfect for those with a penchant for sweet things! The hamper is filled with an array of indulgent and rich treats, including Moser Roth Salted Caramel Chocolate Stirrers, Moser Roth Orange Fruit Creams and Moser Roth Swiss Box.

Foodies will be delighted when they hear the Vegan Hamper is returning this year – and better than ever before. The Vegan Hamper (£29.99) is £11 cheaper than M&S’s Vegan Treats Bag and includes a delicious selection of plant-based festive staples, such as the Free From Christmas Pudding, Vegan Cookies, Moser Roth Vegan Salted Caramel Truffles, alongside a bottle of vegan wine.

The Afternoon Treats Selection Hamper (£39.99) is back for 2021 and includes everything from tea, coffee, jam and marmalade to chocolate treats, shortbread biscuits, Specially Selected Stollen Bites and Specially Selected Mini Panettone. A perfect gift for the host or avid picnicker!

Back and better than ever, The Luxury Collection Hamper (£59.99) holds 14 premium treats that will leave you wanting more – including the Moser Roth Winter Desserts, Specially Selected Florentines and Specially Selected Milk Chocolate Honeycomb – the perfect accompaniment to the award-winning Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec and Specially Selected Pinot Grigio.

For the ultimate foodies in your life, a sophisticated selection awaits with The Christmas Feast Hamper (£79.99) to truly tantalise tastebuds – and a whopping £106 cheaper than Fortnum & Mason’s Classic Christmas Hamper. Start with moreish festive crisps and crackers before you move onto the rich selection of sweets and treats including Specially Selected Champagne Pudding and Mini Panettone.

Deer to dream this festive season with another touch of opulence in The Ultimate Celebration Hamper (£99.99). For an extra-special festive surprise, choose this luxury hamper. The tempting selection of Specially Selected treats includes everything from cakes and chocolates to sauces and savoury surprises.

Aldi Christmas Hampers 2021 go on pre-order from Monday 27th September but you’d better be quick as having sold out in record time last year, Aldi expects this year’s collection to sell out even faster, as a quarter of Brits have already started their Christmas shopping.