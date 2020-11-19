Aldi has launched a new Gastro food range and it gives M&S range a run for its money.
The low-cost supermarket chain has added to its selection of premium range items and shoppers will be surprised by the like for like dishes – for a fraction of the price of M&S food.
If you’ve already treated a loved one to Aldi’s impressive Christmas hampers and shed a tear at its adorable Christmas advert, you might want to start filling up your fridge with more of their tasty delights.
With prices as low as £1.99 for sides and £2.99 for a main dish, compared to M&S starting price of £6 for a main, there is plenty to choose from for less.
Here’s how the Aldi Gastro range stacks up against M&S with like for like dishes:
- Gastropub-inspired 800g lasagne costs £3.99 compared to the same size £8 version from M&S.
- The BBQ beef brisket from Aldi, which weighs 438g and costs £3.69 will set you back £7 at M&S for a 465g portion.
- And a 562g chicken leg dish in a mushroom and white wine sauce costs just £2.99 compared to M&S version that’s £6.
- Mac n Cheese £3.79 vs M&S Best Ever Mac & Cheese costing £6.50.
- Slow cooked pork belly with honey and apple glaze only £3.79 at Aldi and slow cooked pork belly hog roast is £7 at M&S.
- Beef dripping triple cooked chips are just £1.99 and at M&S a similar pack will set you back £2.75
- Dauphinoise potatoes are just £1.99 while M&S potato gratin dauphinoise are £2.75.
Aldi already stocked some products in its Gastro range but adding even more choice is much welcomed – not only will shoppers be able to take advantage of the lower prices but the taste quality is not expected to be compromised.