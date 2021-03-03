We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi have launched their own Giant Cookie Kit for Mother’s Day and at under £2, this is one bargain worth checking out.

Mother’s Day is approaching and lockdown is soon set to lift, though many of the socialising restrictions will still be in place. But whilst you may not be able to head out to your favourite restaurant quite yet, there’s plenty you can do to celebrate Mother’s Day at home.

With the ongoing effects of the pandemic meaning more people than ever are turning to home baking, those who’ve been experiencing cookie cravings may have been tempted to look for the best Millie’s Cookies recipe to try at home.

The popular cookie company is perhaps best known for its giant cookie. But now it seems they have a rival in the form of low-cost supermarket Aldi.

They really know how to spoil mums this Mother’s Day, launching a deliciously affordable Giant Cookie Kit that is said to rival Millie’s Cookies version. Aldi’s cookie kit provides everything you could want to make this special sweet treat at home – for under £2!

This cost-effective kit is just £1.69 – almost £20 cheaper than the similar Millie’s Giant Cookie.

How do you make the Aldi Giant Cookie?

Providing the perfect way to spend time together as a family, this at-home Aldi Giant Cookie Kit comes with everything you need to create a scrumptious Mother’s Day treat. And at 18cm in size, there’s certainly more than enough for everyone to enjoy.

This giant white-chocolate cookie is even easier to make than you imagine – simply mix all the ingredients together, roll out the dough and pop in the oven for 12 minutes. Take it out of the oven once it’s lightly golden and enjoy the tempting smell of freshly baked cookies as it fills your kitchen.

And for little ones who want to get even more creative this Mother’s Day, why not take things one step further and decorate your giant cookie once it’s cooled? With the pretty pink icing from the kit, families can write a message for their mums to enjoy – before they dive right in, that is!

If you fancy treating your mum to something a little different this Mother’s Day, then this delicious Giant Cookie Kit will be available to buy in Aldi stores from 7th March.

Will you be giving it a try?