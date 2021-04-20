We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has re-launched a limited edition Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake with a heartfelt message amid M&S legal action.

Aldi has confirmed that it’s bringing back a limited edition of its Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake and will be donating profits to Aldi’s charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support, which is a charity partner of M&S.

The low-cost supermarket, which hit headlines last week when both M&S and Aldi published their responses to the Colin the Caterpillar vs Cuthbert cake clash ahead of court action after it was revealed M&S was taking legal action claiming Aldi has infringed the copyright of its Colin the Caterpillar cake, which it sells for £4.99 – a fraction of the M&S price.

M&S lodged an intellectual property claim with the High Court over its rival’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake. The row has got everyone talking on social media and now Aldi has come back with a generous charitable offer in a bid to heal the rift.

Aldi took to its social media to announce, ‘Hey Marks and Spencer we’re taking a stand against caterpillar cruelty. Can Colin and Cuthbert be besties? We’re bringing back a limited edition Cuthbert next month and want to donate all profits to cancer charities including your partners Macmillan Cancer Support and ours Teenage Cancer Trust. Let’s raise money for charity, not lawyers #caterpillarsforcancer.’

Colin was launched by Marks & Spencers back in 1990 and since then the brand has gone from strength to strength and the store even added by offering shoppers the chance to buy girlfriend Connie the Caterpillar cake, as well as launching numerous colin-themed snacks including cake jars, cake-sized colin faces, and even Easter makeovers of the tasty treat.

Aldi is also calling on other supermarkets who sell similar caterpillar versions of the cake to join it and M&S in raising money or cancer charities through the sale of caterpillar cakes.

It tweeted, ‘Morning @Tesco @sainsburys @asda @Morrisons @waitrose @coopuk. Cuthbert needs the help of Curly, Clyde, Cecil, Charlie, Morris and Wiggles. Caterpillars clubbing together to raise money for charity, not lawyers. #caterpillarsforcancer. Up for it?’

The battle of the Caterpillar Cakes appears to have taken its toll on the ‘original Colin’, with the official Colin the Caterpillar telling his supporters that he was taking a break. He wrote, ‘Hey guys, taking some much needed me time and going on a digital detox. Be back soon. Love Colin x’

Meanwhile, shoppers have show their support for the charity donation gesture. One wrote, ‘Aldi, I cannot tell you how much respect I have for you for this Tweet. How much better money can be spent in helping humanity, than in conflict. If only the world took this example, how much better life would be for so many people. The tweet of the year goes to YOU!’ Another put, ‘Yes. Yes please. It’s a cake we’re talking about. And if you can afford a Marks one – go ahead. If you can afford an @AldiUK one – do so. It’s a cake. Not a court case!!’