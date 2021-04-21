We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is launching a Salted Caramel Cupcake Gin Liqueur that tastes just like Lotus Biscoff biscuits.

With the lockdown roadmap well underway and all of us being able to meet up outside, the occasions for summery drinks are abundant.

We already have Aldi’s glitter globe gin to rival the M&S summer gin globe and all the best budget gins we could wish for.

But now Aldi has thrown something brand new and super sweet into the mix – a Salted Caramel Cupcake Gin Liqueur.

The new flavour from Infusionist tastes just like Lotus Biscoff caramelised speculoos biscuits. We have no doubt this is going to be a summer sell-out.

Biscoff is one of those iconic flavours that is universally loved and seems to go well with nearly every sweet treat. You see new and wonderful Biscoff recipes popping up everywhere, much like flavours like Nutella and Chocolate Orange. This gin and Biscoff flavour combo is a definite winner in our books.

You can get your hands on this sweet cupcake dream on the 22nd of April when it hits the shelves and online. Best of all, it’s just £8.99.

It’s the perfect tipple over ice or mixed into a sweet cocktail. Aldi even recommends mixing it into an Espresso Martini, for a sophisticated yet indulgent treat. The gin liqueur is described as, ‘rich and creamy smooth notes of delicious caramel.’

The Infusionaist have two other fan favourite flavours available at Aldi if you’re a rare individual who doesn’t like Biscoff. There’s strawberry and Vanilla, which is another perfect summer drink. Aldi says it’s ‘mouth-watering’ and has ‘fruity strawberry notes with a delicious creamy vanilla finish.’ It’s recommended neat or with lemonade.

A lemon drizzle cake flavour is also available, with ‘flavours of zesty citrus lemon with rich, sweet vanilla cake notes and a hint of juniper.’ Best served in a generous glass of prosecco.

We can’t wait to try all of these flavours!