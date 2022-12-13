Aldi's Laurent-Perrier Champagne dupe for £8.99 is the budget-friendly bubbly you need this Christmas

Aldi is selling a Laurent-Perrier dupe that apparently offers all the elegance and flavor of the expensive champagne, much to the delight of budget-conscious Christmas shoppers.

If you're anything like us, you're on the hunt for the best Christmas food and drinks deals that won't break the bank this December.

The cost-of-living crisis (opens in new tab) has left millions of people across the UK feeling the pinch, especially in the run-up to the notoriously pricey festive season. From energy prices (opens in new tab) going up to grocery bills skyrocketing, the impact of inflation has been hard to ignore over the past several months. With so much financial anxiety in the air, it's also been tough to get into that Christmassy mood we all know and love.

Luckily, budget supermarket brands like Aldi have made it a little easier to celebrate the Yuletide festival without splashing the cash.

(Image credit: Getty)

The German chain is now selling a wine that's been hailed as a dupe for the iconic, and undeniably more expensive, Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

Aldi's Crémant du Jura (opens in new tab) is currently receiving special attention on TikTok, after a content creator argued it tasted almost identical to the French bubbly.

In the snappy clip, Partner In Wine explained that the Chardonnay was made in the same way that Champagne is created and boasts much of the toastiness you'd find in the fancy sparkling wine. Customers can also expect notes of crisp apple and citrus, as well as a dry finish that's perfect to pair with plant-based dishes like Gousto's Wagamama yasai yaki udon (opens in new tab) or this vegetarian Wellington (opens in new tab). And the best part? It's only £8.99 - an absolute steal compared to the hefty £42 bottle of Laurent-Perrier.

The reviews for Aldi's Laurent-Perrier dupe are also glowing, with many customers hailing the Chardonnay for its similarities to champagne. Others praised it for being palatable and flavorsome, despite its super low price.

"Well-rounded and easy to drink. Makes a fantastic gift!" one person commented, while another said, "Better than a lot of champagne dry and sparkling just as I like it."