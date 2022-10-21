GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gousto's Wagamama yasai yaki udon noodle recipe is a vibrant and fresh stir-fry cooked in a flash.

Get this Wagamama classic on your table in just 20 minutes. It works as a speedy family dinner idea, packed with red peppers, chestnut mushrooms and spring onions, as well as soft udon noodles and lashings of yasai yaki sauce. This recipe is vegetarian so it's perfect if you're looking to cut down your meat intake. This Japanese recipe makes a delicious meal for two – and, you can even double up on the portion size and take some to work the next day. If you're feeling adventurous you can add in steak, chicken or prawns. Serve with sesame seeds and pickled ginger.

Ingredients

1 red onion

1 red pepper

15g fresh ginger

4 x spring onion

Vegetable oil, for frying

30ml soy sauce

160g chestnut mushrooms

400g straight-to-wok udon noodles

2 x pickled ginger sachets

15ml Henderson's Relish

5g black sesame seeds

5g sesame seeds

15g fried onions

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Slice the chestnut mushrooms. Deseed the red pepper (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and cut into thin strips. Peel and finely slice the red onion. Peel (scrape the skin off with a teaspoon) and finely chop (or grate) the ginger. Trim, then slice the spring onions into large, bite-sized pieces. Heat a wide, large based pan (preferably non-stick) with a generous drizzle of vegetable oil over a high heat. Once hot, add the sliced mushrooms, red onion and red pepper with a pinch of salt and cook for 3-4 min or until starting to caramelise. Once caramelised, add the chopped spring onion and cook for 2-3 min further. Add the chopped ginger and cook for 1 min or until fragrant, then add the udon noodles and cook for 3-4 min or until warmed through. Add the soy sauce and Henderson's relish and cook for 1-2 min further until the noodles are fully coated in the sauce. Season with a grind of black pepper – this is your yasai yaki udon. Serve the yasai yaki udon and garnish with the white & black sesame seeds, fried onions and pickled ginger.

Gousto x wagamama recipes are adapted from Wagamama's new cookbook ‘Feed Your Soul’, available now at Kyle Books.

Top tip for making Gousto's Wagamama yasai yaki udon

When cutting the spring onions bunch them together for speed.

What is Henderson's Relish?

Henderson's Relish is a spicy, savoury condiment sauce from Yorkshire. It looks very similar to Worcestershire Sauce and is used in the same way - to add extra savoury flavour to sauces and pies. Unlike Worcestershire Sauce, it does not contain anchovies, and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans. If you can't find it, use Worcestershire Sauce or (to keep it vegetarian/vegan) a small amount of marmite.

Can I used dried noodles instead of straight-to-wok ones?

You can, but you will need to cook them first, following the instructions on the packet. Rinse the cooked noodles in cold water before adding them to the recipe as above.

How can I stop things sticking to my wok?

Before you add any oil to your wok to begin cooking your stir-fry, heat the wok until it starts smoking. Make sure to use and oil with a high smoke point like peanut, sunflower or vegetable, rather than olive oil. Ensure the whole surface of the wok is covered in the oil (you can use a piece of kitchen towel to spread it across the whole surface of the wok).

You might also like...