Aldi’s new Christmas sandwich range has dropped, including 8 fillings and a genius twist on a festive favourite

Aldi has announced details of its new Christmas sandwich selection, packed with eight different fillings, and one is a genius upgrade of a festive favourite.

Whether you're planning ahead for the Xmas season by making a note of when Morrisons releases its Christmas delivery slots and buying the best Christmas food hampers for loved ones, or prefer to leave it to the last minute, there's a selection of sandwiches that will surely get you into the festive spirit.

Aldi has announced details of its Christmas sandwich selection - and it puts the 'O' into Noel with its mouth-watering festive flavours – including the NEW Specially Selected Seafood Cocktail Bloomer, and the Pigs Under Cheesy Blankets Sub Roll.

With the all-new Seafood Cocktail Bloomer is joining this year’s collection of Christmas sandwiches, the range is sure to stir excitement among shoppers craving a yuletide flavour fix.

And who'd have thought that Pigs Under Cheesy Blankets would be a simple way to elevate your usual pigs in blankets butty.

Available in stores from 25th October and priced from just £1.75, the new sandwich range is sure to get shoppers wanting to jazz up their packed lunches, and aside from the regular Aldi sandwiches and snacks online you can take a look at the new sandwich selection below...

Aldi's new Christmas sandwich range

(Image credit: Aldi)

NEW Specially Selected Seafood Cocktail Bloomer

A brand new addition to Aldi’s line up, the Specially Selected Seafood Cocktail Bloomer (RRP £2.69) is the ultimate holiday delight. Succulent king prawns, surimi - paste made from fish or other meat, and cold-water prawns combined with a rich Marie Rose cocktail sauce, a spritz of zesty lemon juice and Apollo leaf lettuce offers a fresh taste of the ocean nestled between hearty slices of malted bloomer bread.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Pigs Under Cheesy Blankets Sub Roll

For a moment of yuletide feasting, submit to the ultimate Christmassy cravings with this sumptuous Pigs Under Cheesy Blankets Sub Roll sub (RRP £2.49). Sausages paired with crisp rashers of streaky bacon, topped with creamy soft brie and perfectly complemented by a sweet cranberry sauce.