Aldi’s new Christmas sandwich range has dropped, including 8 fillings and a genius twist on a festive favourite
Lunches are about to get more exciting with these eight festive sandwiches
Aldi has announced details of its new Christmas sandwich selection, packed with eight different fillings, and one is a genius upgrade of a festive favourite.
Aldi has announced details of its Christmas sandwich selection - and it puts the 'O' into Noel with its mouth-watering festive flavours – including the NEW Specially Selected Seafood Cocktail Bloomer, and the Pigs Under Cheesy Blankets Sub Roll.
With the all-new Seafood Cocktail Bloomer is joining this year’s collection of Christmas sandwiches, the range is sure to stir excitement among shoppers craving a yuletide flavour fix.
And who'd have thought that Pigs Under Cheesy Blankets would be a simple way to elevate your usual pigs in blankets butty.
Available in stores from 25th October and priced from just £1.75, the new sandwich range is sure to get shoppers wanting to jazz up their packed lunches, and aside from the regular Aldi sandwiches and snacks online you can take a look at the new sandwich selection below...
Aldi's new Christmas sandwich range
NEW Specially Selected Seafood Cocktail Bloomer
A brand new addition to Aldi’s line up, the Specially Selected Seafood Cocktail Bloomer (RRP £2.69) is the ultimate holiday delight. Succulent king prawns, surimi - paste made from fish or other meat, and cold-water prawns combined with a rich Marie Rose cocktail sauce, a spritz of zesty lemon juice and Apollo leaf lettuce offers a fresh taste of the ocean nestled between hearty slices of malted bloomer bread.
Pigs Under Cheesy Blankets Sub Roll
For a moment of yuletide feasting, submit to the ultimate Christmassy cravings with this sumptuous Pigs Under Cheesy Blankets Sub Roll sub (RRP £2.49). Sausages paired with crisp rashers of streaky bacon, topped with creamy soft brie and perfectly complemented by a sweet cranberry sauce.