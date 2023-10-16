When does Morrisons release its Christmas delivery slots 2023?
When does Morrisons release its Christmas delivery slots 2023? The important dates to secure your festive food shop
It might just be the most important food shop of the year, so when does Morrisons release its Christmas delivery slots 2023?
We’re calling it – when it comes to Christmas, you can never be too organised. It may only be October, but the best time to look for Black Friday toy deals is coming up, and family-friendly shows like CBeebies Christmas Panto 2023 are bound to sell out quickly.
The same goes for Christmas delivery slots, so to help you plan ahead and ensure you bag everything you need for the signature ‘Big Day’ recipes (hello, easy Christmas cake), make a note of these upcoming dates.
So, when does Morrisons release its Christmas delivery slots 2023? Here’s what you need to know.
When does Morrisons release its Christmas delivery slots 2023?
Morrisons delivery slots will be released on 18 October 2023, giving its customers the chance to plan ahead for the busy festive period.
If you’ve got a Morrisons Delivery Pass, you’ll be able to secure your preferred Christmas delivery slot between the 20th December and Christmas Eve, with a minimum spend of £25.
When looking at the cheapest online food shopping, Morrisons’ minimum spend was fairly low, compared to ASDA and Ocado which have a £40 minimum spend.
Morrisons says that this exclusive early access opportunity allows Delivery Pass customers the guarantee of a seamless and stress-free online shopping experience during the busiest season of the year.
Don’t have a Delivery Pass? You can still book a Christmas slot without a Morrisons Delivery Pass, but you’ll have to wait until 25 October 2023.
Can I make multiple Morrisons orders?
Using a Morrisons Delivery Pass, customers can shop online as much as they like, without incurring delivery charges on every order – win-win!
You can purchase a delivery pass on the Morrisons website and choose from two options:
- The anytime pass (Monday to Sunday)
- Or the midweek pass (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)
Subscriptions are available for one month: (£5 midweek / £8 anytime), six months (£25 midweek / £45 anytime) or a full year (£40 midweek / £70 anytime).
Can I add to my Morrisons Christmas order?
You can edit your ‘to add’ items as you shop – just remember to checkout again to save any changes.
Morrisons advise that the earlier you complete your order, the more likely it’ll have its most popular seasonal favourites in stock.
Joseph Sutton, Online & Convenience Director at Morrisons, said: “We're delighted to announce our Christmas delivery slots, providing our customers with an early opportunity to plan and prepare for the festive season.
“At Morrisons, we understand the importance of convenience during this special time of year and our Delivery Pass options ensure that shoppers have the flexibility to choose a plan that suits their needs.”
If you’re being mindful of waste, you might be exploring the possibility of how to rent a Christmas tree instead this year. New buggy on your Christmas list? Here are the best prams, tried-and-tested, for inspiration.
