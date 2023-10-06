These pumpkin-shaped cinnamon rolls are the perfect autumnal treat - and they cost less than £3 to make

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for easy autumnal recipes to try? You won't get easier (or cuter) thank these pumpkin-shaped cinnamon rolls.

Autumn - aka cosy season - has arrived, which means it's time to light the scented candles, snuggle down on the sofa with a Hallmark movie and whip up some delicious and hearty seasonal snacks. And many of us are searching for Halloween food ideas - not to mention ways to use leftover pumpkin.

And we love this easy cinnamon roll recipe shared by Marianne - aka mywastelesslife - on TikTok which has received a huge 13.9m views. She captions the video, "Happy Fall y’all. Here’s an easy way to make pumpkin-shaped cinnamon rolls with pumpkin spice icing."

All you need is a pack of pre-made cinnamon roll dough and some kitchen twine. You can also add a cinnamon stick as the 'stalk' and add some extra pumpkin spice seasoning, too. Here's how to make them...

How to make pumpkin-shaped cinnamon rolls

Ingredients

1 pack Jus-Rol Cinnamon Swirls Dough

6 x Cinnamon sticks (optional)

Pumpkin spice (optional)

Kitchen twine

You could also use your own homemade dough, by following this cinnamon rolls recipe.

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C for fan assisted ovens/Gas Mark 6) Line a baking tray with parchment paper Unwrap your Jus-Rol Cinnamon Swirls dough and slice into six roughly even pieces Wrap kitchen twine around each cinnamon roll four times before tieing in a knot to secure. Sprinkle with pumpkin spice if using Place the cinnamon rolls on the baking tray and bake for 11-14 minutes or until golden brown Once cooled, cut the string from the around the cinnamon swirls Optional: Poke a whole cinnamon stick into the top of each cinnamon swirl Empty the included pot of icing sugar into a separate bowl and mix with 1-1 1/2 teaspoons of water - you could also add some pumpkin spice mix here too Drizzle the icing over the cinnamon rolls

Marianne's followers were impressed with the hack, with one commenting on the video, "So cute and easy. Thank you for sharing". Another said "I love these", while one fan simply wrote "Adorable".

Others praised the audio choice in the video, which is a clip from 1998 film Practical Magic - hailed by many as one of the best Halloween films out there. One follower wrote, "My favorite movie", and another added, "This audio always reminds me of Halloween in the early 2000s".

Meanwhile, some weren't convinced by Marianne's use of a cinnamon stick, with many referencing the fact that they can be expensive, and others saying they would prefer something edible instead.

Of course, you can always reuse the cinnamon sticks if you decide you want to include them, but why not try adding a small chocolate bar, such as a Flake, instead?

If you're looking for more autumnal-themed treats to try, check out these Halloween cake pops and these Halloween rice krispie cakes. Or, why not try making this spooky Halloween pizza.