McDonald’s Halloween menu 2023 features a flavour we didn't know we needed until now (and it's not pumpkin spice)

McDonalds' is set to give customers a real treat this Halloween by launching seven new menu items with three different desserts all containing a flavour we didn't know we needed until now (and it's not pumpkin spice)

Trick o' Treat season is just around the corner and while you might be looking for some of the best Halloween Trick or Treat recipes to make at home or the best Halloween food ideas for a party, you can reward yourself for going all out by stopping at McDonalds to try one of its new tasty treats - if you dare.

While the menu itself is not frightening, you might see your cash suddenly disappear as you won't be able to resist trying them all.

McDonalds is launching its new Halloween menu with seven new foods to choose from including a spin on traditional treacle toffee with its toffee apple flavours that its come up with not one but THREE variations - with the TWIX Toffee Apple Mcflurry, Toffee Apple Pie and Toffee Apple Donut - it would be rude to not try them all.

The menu, which is due to launch on 18th October, was teased by Instagram account, New Food Finds UK, who it's told its followers, "New McDonald's UK Menu Coming 18th October! Featuring M&M's Halloween McFlurry & TWIX Toffee Apple McFlurry!" followed by a mind-blown emoji.

One fan wrote, "Yay New McFlurrys finally!!"

Another fan put, "If this is legit, it sounds banging!"

While a third fan tagged a friend to ask, "is this true?"

And McDonald's has just exclusively confirmed the news to us after contacting the fast food chain ahead of the launch.

McDonald's Halloween menu 2023 - available 18th-21st October

Philly cheese stack (RRP £6.99)

McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse (RRP £7.39)

M&M Halloween McFlurry (RRP £1.99 / £1.49 mini)

TWIX Toffee Apple McFlurry (RRP £1.99/ £1.49 mini)

Toffee Apple Pie (RRP £1.99)

Toffee Apple Donut (RRP £2.19)

(Image credit: McDonald's)

The M&M's Halloween McFlurry, features soft dairy ice cream swirled with M&Ms and Halloween sugar shapes and topped with Galaxy Chocolate sauce. And if sticky toffee is more your vibe, McDonald’s UK have got you covered with Twix Toffee Apple McFlurry , soft dairy ice cream swirled with Twix biscuit and chocolate pieces and topped with a toffee apple sauce.

Or try the tantalising Toffee Apple Pie, a crispy pastry filled with a spiced apple compote & toffee sauce, with toffee pieces, and Toffee Apple Donut, ring donut filled with toffee apple compote, topped with crumble pieces and toffee sauce.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

They're also bringing back Chicken McNuggets - but having listened to fans they've increased the original six pieces to NINE pieces Meal Medium (RRP £6.69) / nine piece Meal Large (RRP £7.39) and the Chilli Cheese Bites - four chilli cheese bites in a crispy batter served with a rich tomato dip (RRP £2.49) / Sharebox (RRP £6.79).

Plus there's the a Just Eat exclusive offer with the return of the 2022 FIFA World Cup chicken dinner, aka the McDonald's Chicken Combo - 10 Chicken Selects and a 20 Chicken McNuggets Sharebox – plus 4 Selects dips and 4 Standard dips to serve 4 people. It will be available to order through the app from 11th October until 17th October (RRP £16.99) before launching more widely.

McDonald’s Chicken Combo will launch across all delivery platforms (The McDonald’s App, Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo) from Wednesday 18th October until Tuesday 2nd January 2024. It will launch for in-restaurant purchase including on the My McDonald’s App from Wednesday 1st November until Tuesday 2nd January 2024.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

If you want to know what toys are at McDonald's now or in other food news, we have M&S' Yummy Mummy Colin the Caterpillar is coming back - here's when to buy it, (but we're obsessed with the new cute twist) and these pumpkin-shaped cinnamon rolls are the perfect autumnal treat - and they cost less than £3 to make.