Aldi's Yorkshire pudding beer is here for Christmas and we're already stocking up

Aldi is officially selling a Yorkshire pudding beer – and yes, the frothy beverage is exactly what it sounds like.

With the festive season finally upon us, UK supermarkets and food brands everywhere are treating their customers to a wide range of winter-warming delights.

From M&S's launch of family meals under £2 (opens in new tab) per person to the return of the Heinz Baked Beanz Pizza (opens in new tab), Brits have been spoilt for choice when it comes to new and old tasty products this December. There's also been plenty of exciting additions to the coffee world, with the likes of Starbucks, Pret a Manger, and Caffé Nero all launching their Christmas 2022 (opens in new tab) menus in celebration of the annual holiday.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough to whet your appetite, Greggs's Christmas menu is back (opens in new tab), complete with three new hot drink options and two brand-new baguettes.

Christmas is also a prime time for stocking up on quirky beverages, with recipes like mulled wine (opens in new tab) and creamy eggnog often making a brief comeback for the festive period.

Aldi is the latest company to hop on the Christmassy bandwagon, introducing its first-ever Yorkshire pudding beer to its already impressive drinks range. The ingenious product, which yes, is made with real Yorkshire puddings, was announced as the winning product on the Channel 4 series, Aldi's Next Big Thing, after judges were wowed by its delicious flavor.

Made by the father and son duo, Howard Kinder, 61, and Harry, 26, of Malton Brewery, a pint of the quirky beer contains about 3.6% alcohol and half a Yorkshire pudding. Retailing at £1.49 a bottle, the frothy drink is now available to buy in-store at Aldi.

The Yorkshire pudding beer wasn't the only product to impress the judges on Aldi's Next Big Thing though. Harry Specters luxury chocolates, which are made in a Cambridge-based factory social enterprise that hires people on the autism spectrum, were also selected to be sold in-store. The indulgent bars are available in three different flavors – milk sea salt caramel, milk peanut butter, and dark orange – and will cost £2.49 each.