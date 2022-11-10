The Greggs 2022 Christmas menu is here with pigs in blankets and festive bakes

The Greggs 2022 Christmas menu has hit stores now, with everything from pigs in blankets to festive soups.

Following Starbucks' festive offerings and Caffè Nero's new Christmas Menu, Gregg's has announced its own seasonal lineup, which includes everything from pigs in blankets to a new mint hot chocolate! Here are all the items on Gregg's 2022 Christmas menu!

Things are getting seriously festive at Greggs as the chain has dropped the full seasonal menu, which will be available to shop from Thursday (November 10th) and features two new baguettes, a Christmas lunch soup and three new hot drink options.

The two baguettes include a vegan option, 'The Vegan Turkey-Free and Stuffing Bageutte' which is packed with sage and onion plant-based goujons, with a drizzle of cranberry sauce, onion gravy and port sauce - for a warming, delicious taste of Xmas.

There's also the 'Pig Under A Blanket Baguette' for just £3.50, which is lined with pork sausages, wrapped in sweet-cured bacon and smothered in stuffing and cranberry sauce.

(Image credit: Greggs)

Greggs has also announced the return of the fan-favorite Chicken and vegan Festive Bakes. For those yet to sample a Festive Bake, the pastry parcel is stuffed full of chicken (Quorn for the Vegan option), sage & onion stuffing and cooked sweetcure bacon (or vegan bacon crumb), covered in a creamy sage & cranberry sauce.

Shoppers can even grab a warming, festive lunch soup, along with their Festive Bakes and baguettes. It's a blend of all the iconic Yule Tide flavors: smoked bacon, pork sausage, chicken, turkey, sage and onion stuffing and vegetables, with a mix of herbs and spices.

(Image credit: Greggs)

And last but not least, there are three new seasonal drinks available to warm your body and soul during the lead-up to Christmas! While the chain has bid farewell to its Pumpkin Spice Latte, the drinks roster now features a mint mocha, a mint hot chocolate and a salted caramel latte.

There's definitely something for everyone this winter, at Greggs! But if the new festive additions don't appeal to you, the Nandos Christmas menu has also landed, not to mention the return of Marks & Spencer's best-selling seasonal sandwiches.