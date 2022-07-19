M&S launch new family meals for under £2 per person with celeb chef Tom Kerridge
Marks and Spencer new meal planner aims to save you pounds when it comes to your weekly food shop...
In the midst of the cost of living crisis, it's all about saving money on your food shop, M&S and Tom Kerridge have partnered to do just that.
Helping customers to save money on food, M&S and Tom Kerridge have created a PDF meal planner featuring items in the M&S Remarkable Value range. The M&S shopping list includes all the ingredients you'll need.
All of these cheap family meals come in under £2 per person with M&S quality meals - with plenty of veg and meat too. Recipes include Chipotle Chicken Thighs with Herby Rice, as well as Sweet & Spicy Sausage, Carrot & Broccoli Bake - all of which have been developed as part of the M&S campaign; 'ALL taste, less waste' - a project aimed to reduce food waste.
Michelin-star celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is well known for his stances on sustainable farming and supporting British farmers. He said, “I think people are always surprised when they realise prices at M&S are much more competitively priced than they’d expect, especially on most of the things you’d buy on a weekly shop like milk, butter, cheese, bread, pasta, and veg.
And I think the quality behind those products is still absolutely top-notch. The eggs are still free-range, and the mince is completely traceable. M&S won’t compromise on quality even with its Remarksable Value ingredients, and that’s something really important to me.”
Speaking about the range Marketing Director at M&S Food, Sharry Cramond said; “We are SO excited to be teaming up with the food legend that is Tom Kerridge. Tom’s passion for quality, locally grown ingredients, and making good food easy and accessible for everyone makes him a match made in foodie heaven for M&S.
Great value matters now more than ever and we want to make it as easy as possible for customers to create the MOST delicious, chef-approved dishes from the comfort of their home!”
