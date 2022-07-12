Amazon Prime Day 2022: Get 25% off Ninja CREAMi ice cream and frozen dessert maker

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Save £50 on this must-have ice cream maker by Ninja Kitchen - one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) for 2022.

With the UK heatwave well underway, what better time to treat yourself to homemade ice cream and frozen dessert maker than on Amazon Prime Day saving a massive 25% off. This popular kitchen appliance is by the well-known brand Ninja Kitchen.

Ninja Kitchen is a kitchen appliance brand most commonly known for its innovative multi-cooker, blender, and air fryer designs. Ninja says; "Every Ninja product is engineered in-house and developed to deliver speed, power, and incredible results." making a high-quality range of kitchen appliances, with a suited price stamp.

This is one of the main reasons Ninja Kitchen tends to be a popular brand come deal days such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and of course, Amazon Prime Day. And it's not just Ninja's CREAMi frozen dessert maker (opens in new tab) that has a new bargain price tag. Other Ninja Kitchen appliance deals include 25% off 5-piece aluminium pan set (opens in new tab), a generous £50 off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 multifunction mini oven (opens in new tab) as well as 15% off Zerostick stainless steel pan set (opens in new tab).

Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Kitchen deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Best deal 25% off Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker - WAS £199.99, NOW £149.99 (opens in new tab) Get £50 off this impressive frozen dessert and ice cream maker. Think frozen yogurt, sorbet, gelato, smoothie bowls, and more. Choose from 7 pre-programs. Dishwasher-safe removable parts.

(opens in new tab) 25% off Ninja Foodi ZEROSTICK 5-Piece Pan Set, Hard Anodised Aluminium - WAS £199.99, NOW £149.99 (opens in new tab) 25% off this aluminum 5-piece pan set which includes a variety of sized pans with fitted lids. Durable, long-lasting pans with a 10-year replacement guarantee. Free delivery is available.

(opens in new tab) 20% off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multifunction Mini Oven - WAS £249.99, NOW £199.99 (opens in new tab) Rated an average of 4.6 stars by Amazon customers, get a massive 20% off this multifunction oven. You can roast, grill, bake, dehydrate, reheat, toast, and many other functions using this mini oven. Up to 40% faster than a fan oven according to Ninja Kitchen.

(opens in new tab) 15% off Ninja Foodi Zerostick Stainless Steel 5-Piece Pan Set - WAS £229.99, NOW £195.50 (opens in new tab) Dishwasher, scratch safe, zero chip and peel 5-piece pan set from Ninja Kitchen. Rated an average of 4.7 stars out of 5 by Amazon shoppers. A variety of pan sizes are included with matching lids. Free delivery is available.

Is the Ninja CREAMi ice cream and frozen dessert maker worth it?

Like most Ninja Kitchen appliances, the ice cream and frozen dessert maker has been made with quality in mind with a variety of options at your fingertips.

"You’ll find multiple functions in every Ninja appliance – whether it’s an air fryer that also roasts and bakes or a blender that can transform into a food processor and smoothie bowl maker. Automatic programs do the hard work for you, so there’s no guesswork – just delicious results, every time," says Ninja Kitchen.

This frozen dessert maker has seven pre-set programs including gelato, sorbet, smoothie bowl, ice cream, milkshakes, mix-ins, and light ice cream. The machine includes three tubs and lids. It's easy to clean with dishwasher-safe removable parts.

The Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker has been given a 5 star rating by nearly 70% of Amazon customers. One commented; "I love this! Instead of storing a bulky ice bowl in your freezer, or having a huge heavy compressor based machine, you freeze the ingredients, and then the ninja ice cream maker smooshes them into ice creams. It doesn't take up too much counter space, either," and gave the ice cream maker 5 stars.

Another added; "After seeing a review for this machine on a YouTube channel we decided to bite the bullet and buy one as we go through a lot of ice cream in our house. Needless to say We’ve fallen in love with it! Not an ice cream machine per say as you have to pre mix what you want in the tubs provided and freeze for 24 hours. However after a spin in the machine the results are fantastic."

What other products do Ninja Kitchen make?

Ninja Kitchen is famously known for its multicookers and air fryers. Blenders, food processors, and soup makers are another selection of kitchen appliances that Ninja Kitchen produces in high-quality.

The Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ (BN750UK) 1200 W (opens in new tab) is a popular choice rated 5 stars by over 85% of Amazon customers. The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer (opens in new tab) is also a popular choice among Amazon shoppers, rated 5 stars by 90% of customers.

Our personal favourite Ninja multicookers include the Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Ninja Foodi Mini 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker, both of which have been reviewed by our Consumer Writer which you can read below:

- Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker 6L OP300UK review (opens in new tab)

- Ninja Foodi Mini 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker OP100UK review (opens in new tab)

Our final recommendation would be the Ninja Food Processor with Auto-iQ (opens in new tab) which has been given an average of 4.7 stars by Amazon shoppers and is a great option if you're looking for a swift and efficient way to blend, chop, and blitz ingredients.

