Save 46% on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine in the Amazon Prime Day

As part of the Amazon Prime Day for 2022, a variety of well-known coffee machine brands are hugely discounted including the ever-so-popular, Nespresso Vertuo Plus pod coffee machine by Magimix.

Bag yourself a bargain during Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) which runs on Tuesday 11th of October and Wednesday 12th of October 2022. If you’re trying to save money for Christmas (opens in new tab), what better way to do so than opting for a discounted product saving you some serious pounds?

This year we see the Nespresso Vertuo Plus 11386 Coffee Machine by Magimix (with a silver and chrome finish) with a staggering 46% off its original price - saving you a massive £91 - a great option for those looking to invest in a coffee machine, particularly for those choosing a pod coffee machine. A popular choice among Amazon shoppers with nearly 80% of buyers giving the model 5 stars.

The Amazon Prime Day event ends (opens in new tab) after 48 hours so you’d best be quick if you’re looking to save money this month. Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (opens in new tab) to take real advantage of this unmissable sale.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus 11386 Coffee Machine by Magimix - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £200, NOW £109 (SAVE £91) Get 46% off this high-quality, popular pod coffee machine from Nespresso. Available in a silver, chrome finish. Includes Vertuo coffee pods. Free delivery is available.

“A Nespresso coffee machine is a great choice if you’re looking for a mess-free option at that. Nespresso machines need specifically designed ‘Vertuo’ pods which you attach to the machine to make the coffee at the press of a button.

Nespresso has some great, slim-designed model that doesn’t take up much room in the kitchen. All are compatible with Vertuo pods and you have over 30 to choose from,” says Food Editor, Jessica Dady, who voted the Nespresso coffee machine brand one of the best pod coffee machine brands for 2021.

Their sleek, modern design and slim-line look make them perfect for even the smallest kitchen. Nespresso pride themselves on producing high-quality machines that bring barista-style coffee to the comfort of your own home with just a few clicks and a nifty Vertuo coffee pod or two.

What does the Nespresso Vertuo Plus 11386 Coffee Machine feature?

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a one-button operation system for easy, convenient use, alongside an automatic off-power mode after 9 minutes of non-use - a great energy saver.

This model fits a variety of cup sizes including mug, gran lungo, double espresso, and espresso with the use of three different capsule sizes. Working exclusively with Nespresso Vertuo pods which come in over 30 different flavours and variations.

Nearly 80% of Amazon shoppers have given the Nespresso Vertuo Plus 11386 Coffee Machine by Magimix a 5-star rating.

One happy customer commented; “This was a gift for my son. After a little while working out how to use it he has concluded that it’s a very good piece of equipment and makes superb coffee, every bit as good as top-notch coffee shops. Pods are hard to find locally and will have to purchase online. Pods are rather expensive but I guess you get what you pay for.”