We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Some of the best Easter gifts for kids and toddlers aren’t edible and the round up of amazing bookies, bunnies, craft kits, costumes and more below proves it!

With shops still closed at the moment, we’ll have to shop for Easter gifts and buy Easter Eggs online this year instead. Luckily, all of the Easter gifts for kids below can be easily bought online and some of them cost as little as £1. Plus, unlike chocolate eggs, you can be assured that all of these Easter gifts will arrive in one piece through the post!

From DIY Easter bonnet sets and cute kids costumes for Easter (we love the rabbit onesie!), to Peter Rabbit wellies and wonderful story books to bring the magic of Easter and Spring to bedtime, we’ve handpicked a selection of the best Easter gifts for kids available online this year.

Best Easter gifts for kids 2021

Featuring cute Easter clothes, books, toys, personalised gifts and plenty of Easter arts and crafts fun to keep kids busy, our list of the best Easter gifts for kids contains something for every child. Plus, with prices starting from just £1, you’re sure to find a winner that fits your budget too.

A Letter from the Easter Bunny

Age suitability: 4-8 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

Nothing will bring a smile more to their face than a message from the main man himself. Addressed to your child, the letter details how the Easter Bunny came to be – one chilly day in winter. The personalised letter is designed for children between the ages of 4 and 8 – with older kids able to read it all by themselves. The colourful letter is even sealed by the bunny’s special wax stamp.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Where’s the Bunny: An Egg-cellent Search and Find Book

Age suitability: 4-12 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

An Easter version of Where’s Wally? with the rabbits needing the children’s help to find the missing chocolate eggs in the book. Scattered across various pages in ‘Fairyland’ including the genie’s cave in Aladdin – this search and find puzzle book is a real treat.

VIEW AT AMAZON

TOMY Toomies Hide ‘n’ Squeak Eggs

Age suitability: 6 months + | Batteries required: None | Price: £7.49

These cute colourful toy eggs are an egg-cellent way to entertain your toddler. Get them to crack open the eggs to see what’s inside. Or have them try to match the shape to the right egg-slot. A great way to develop your child’s early skills.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Cream Bunny Earmuffs

Age suitability: 6 months + | Batteries required: None | Price: £19.00

These adorable bunny earmuffs will keep your little one cosy and comfortable on cold days. Although only available in one size – the headband is adjustable. So the accessory can fit little and big kids alike.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

LEGO Brickheadz Easter Chick Set

Age suitability: 6 months + | Batteries required: None | Price: £13.99

LEGO remains a much-loved favourite amongst children and so had to make our best easter gifts for kids list. This sweet chick creation is the latest character in their BrickHeadz range. The 120-piece set will no doubt keep your kid busy for an hour or two.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Personalised Easter Bunny Baking Set

Age suitability: 3+ | Batteries required: None | Price: £13.50

For the rising Junior Bake-Off stars in the family. This personalised easter bunny baking set includes child friendly wooden cooking utensils and rabbit, egg and chick cookie cutters. The set is available in two sizes under 5 and 5 and over. Get ready, get set, bake!

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Mr Impossible and the Easter Egg Hunt

Age suitability: 3-5 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £2.99

A special Easter story from the Mr. Men and Little Miss series. Mr Impossible is organising an Easter egg hunt for some much-loved Mr Men and Little Miss figures including Mr Tall and Mr Small. You’re guaranteed a great family read with this one.

VIEW AT THE WORKS

Easter Bonnet Essentials Bundle

Age suitability: 3-5 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £6.00

This cracking craft set comes with everything a kid needs to create the ultimate Easter bonnet. Children can decorate their yellow hat accordingly with small fluffy chicks, glitter carrots, paper grass and ribbons. A favourite in our top Easter gifts for kids.

VIEW AT THE WORKS

Infantino Bath Toy Set of 4 Sensory Easter Duck Bundle

Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £8.49

Looking for a fun Easter gift for little ones? Look no further than these funny Easter themed rubber ducks. They’ll add a pop of colour to any bath time.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Hunter x Peter Rabbit 2 Children’s Waterproof Wellington Boots

Age suitability: 5 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £50 – £55.00

The beloved children’s character Peter Rabbit has made his way onto a rather special dark green pair of Hunter wellies. Dressed in his iconic blue painter’s jacket, Peter is seen hiding amongst carrots, cabbages and pumpkins. A sweet and practical Easter gift for kids that can be worn on rainy days.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Sylvanian Families: Hoppin’ Easter Set

Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £15.00

This limited edition Hoppin’ Easter set is perfect for young Sylvanian Families fans. The sweet Snow Rabbit baby comes with a variety of accessories, so kids can re-enact their very own Easter Egg hunt – minus the sticky chocolate.

VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER

The Velveteen Rabbit

Age suitability: 2 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.99

Margery Williams’ classic children’s tale, first published in 1922, has been been beautifully updated with new illustrations by Sarah Massini – exclusively for John Lewis. The heartfelt story is popular amongst all generations, following the stuffed toy’s quest to become a real rabbit.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Paint your own Easter egg letterbox craft kit

Age suitability: 6 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £18.50

Give the kids the gift of craft and have them create their own wooden hanging Easter egg decorations. Containing 10 laser-cut wooden eggs with PVA glue, glitter and 12 brightly coloured paints – this kit is a great activity to enjoy with the family during the Easter holidays.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Monsoon Baby Girls Chick Cardi

Age suitability: 3-18 months | Batteries required: None | Price: £16.00

This cardigan is very Easter appropriate thanks to it’s adorable yellow chick embroidered design. Made from 100% soft knitted cotton it’ll also keep your toddler cosy and comfortable this Spring.

VIEW AT VERY

Scruff-a-Luvs Easter Babies Rescue Pet

Age suitability: 3-10 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £10.00

Kids will love this special Easter Scruff-a-Luvs series – with each pet carrier holding either a baby lamb, bunny or duckling. The cute cuddly toys come with a flower pacifier, comb and an adoption certificate for your child to help transform them from scruffy to fluffy.

VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER

Crunch! Munch! Bunny Sound Book

Age suitability: 1-3 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.00

Baby Bunny meets a number of cute baby animals in this early learning lift-the-flap sound book. Read with your toddler and let them flip the flap to find out what springtime animal is hiding underneath.

VIEW AT THE WORKS

Make Your Own Bunny Peg Doll Kit

Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £2.95

Another arts and crafts based Easter gift for kids. Have your child make their own Bunny peg doll to play along with. You can even hide the various parts of the bunny around the house in a Easter treasure hunt. Make sure they find all the pieces before assembling.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Egg-cellent Easter Sticker Activity Book

Age suitability: 1-4 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £3.59

Every child’s favourite cartoon pig has a sticker-based activity book filled with Easter fun. Packed with puzzles and over 100 stickers – this is a must-have easter gift for kids who are Peppa fans.

VIEW AT WHSMITH

KATOOM Easter Inflatable Bunny Rabbit Hat Ears Toss Game

Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.99

This Easter game is a gift for the whole family and is a great alternative to an egg hunt. Kids wear the bunny ears on their head whilst players take it in turn to throw rings onto the rabbit ears. The players who gets the most rings wins. The set comes with two inflatable rabbit ear headbands and 12 technicolour rings.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Penny Pearl Bunny Backpack

Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £17.00

How adorable is this girl’s pale pink bunny backpack from Monsoon? This Easter treat is both cute and practical – the perfect accessory for school or sleepovers.

VIEW AT VERY

The Dog who saved Easter DVD

Age suitability: PG | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

This lighthearted family comedy can be enjoyed by all the family this Easter. Golden Labrador Retriever Zeus (who has previously saved Christmas in his other franchise films) is sent to a local doggie day centre during the Easter holidays. Whilst there Zeus sniffs out some criminals who plan to trash the facility – but can he and his canine friends stop them and save the day?

VIEW AT WHSMITH

Peter Rabbit Wooden Play Set

Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £29.99

Let your little ones explore the world of Peter Rabbit and friends this Easter with this gorgeous traditional play set from Orange Tree. Figurines include Peter, Jemima Puddleduck and Squirrel Nutkin alongside pieces that recreate Mr McGregor’s garden.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

Toddler Chick Costume

Age suitability: 1 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £18.99

Capture your toddler looking cute in this hilarious chick costume from Very. Available in sizes 1-2 years and 3-4 years – this costume is a great way to spread some Easter cheer.

VIEW AT VERY

Colour Your Own Easter Fridge Magnets

Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £1.00

This six pack DIY magnet set contains both Easter egg and bunny designs with magnets to attach them to the fridge. They also make a sweet present to send on to Grannies and Grandads too.

VIEW AT THE WORKS

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish 12 Pack Egg Carton

Age suitability: 5 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £15.00

If you know a kid who is obsessed with Hatchimals then you’re in luck. The popular egg toys have released a limited edition ‘Glamfetti’ line with 12 characters in total – 8 of which are in the egg and ready to be hatched. Hatchimals fans can add these glittery ones to their no doubt burgeoning collection.

VIEW AT ARGOS

Bopsy Bunny Beanie Hat Diy Knitting Kit

Age suitability: 11+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £29.00

Parents and grandparents who are a dab hand at knitting can create a special homemade Easter present with this Bopsy Bunny Beanie Diy Knitting Kit. Recommended for beginners or those with some knitting experience, the set comes complete with instructions, a tapestry needle and soft Merino wool.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Personalised Children’s Eggcellent Adventure Book

Age suitability: 2+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £22.00

This gorgeous storybook makes our list of best Easter gifts for kids for it’s lovely personalised touch. Simply provide your child’s name and LETTERFEST will create a brilliant rhyming storybook with beautiful illustrations. The tale starts with your child discovering a mysterious egg on the end of their bed. They must find out who it belongs to, encountering lots of animals on the way.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Bunny headband

Age suitability: 4+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.00

This floral bunny ears headband is both adorable and eco-friendly – made from the off-cut materials of The White Company’s childrenswear collection. The finishing touch to any little girl’s Easter outfit.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY

Paint your own Egg cups

Age suitability: 4+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.00

Kids can jazz up their next egg ‘n’ soldiers breakfast with these Easter themed paint your own eggcups. The set comes with four glitter glues, five paints, a brush and decorative flower sequins for a sparkly finishing touch.

VIEW AT MATALAN

Mary Meyer ‘Taggies’ Sherbet Lamb Lovey Comforter Soft Toy

Age suitability: 1-3 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £17.50

If you’re lucky to have a little toddler in your life then chances are you already own or have heard about ‘Taggies’. This sweet springtime Lamb character from the Taggies collection is both colourful and covered in tags. All in all a great Easter treat for toddlers.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Personalised Jute Easter Hunt Bags

Age suitability: 2 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.95

These personalised Easter bags are the perfect accompaniment to any kid’s Easter egg hunt. Available in different colours and made from a sturdy jute material – you’ll find these bags will be used for years and years to come.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Easter craft pack

Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £4.00

This craft pack is full of egg, bunny and chick foam shapes, pom-poms and gem stones – ideal if kids want to create their own Easter cards or decorations.

VIEW AT HOBBYCRAFT

Easter bath bomb gift set

Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £4.00

These Easter themed bath bombs make our best Easter gifts for kids list for being a totally unique present. Guaranteed to cause a splash at bath-time, these bath bombs are cocoa-butter scented and leave a small plastic toy for kids to play with – once they’ve fully fizzed away. What’s more, these bath bombs come in a sweet personalised Happy Easter gift bag.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Bunny necklace

Age suitability: 6+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £19.00

If you’re looking to give something a little more sentimental this Easter – look no further than this gold plated Easter bunny necklace. Each necklace is exquisitely handmade and gift-wrapped ready for the recipient.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Create your own bunny t-shirt kit

Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £25.00

Kids can get their hands dirty creating their own Easter bunny t-shirts with this fun gift. Each kit contains a t-shirt with a bunny head outline, two oil-board stencils, three t-shirt inks and a brush. Simply allow the ink to dry and then iron to make the design permanent.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Bunny Slipper Boots

Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.00

These sweet bunny rabbit slipper boots for girls are a great Easter gift idea. The inner fur lining is also sure to keep their feet warm.

VIEW AT VERY

Dress Up A Rabbit Card

Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £3.75

This card doubles up as a fun Easter activity for kids. Children can cut-out and clothe the adorable bunny character in a variety of shirts and accessories.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Bunny Ear Fleece All In One

Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £28.00

A bunny rabbit onesie was always going to make our best Easter gifts for kids edit – and this one looks extra cosy. This all-in-one from Fatface will work well as both pyjamas and something for kids to lounge in over the Easter weekend.

VIEW AT VERY

Plant a Bunny seed set

Age suitability: 5 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.50

This plant a bunny gift set features a quirky rabbit shaped seed paper – a sweet present idea for kids with green fingers. The seeds – once planted – will grow into common wildflowers like the Poppy, Corn Marigold or Cornflower.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Eco-friendly Toddler rabbit plate

Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £29.99

This cute bunny-shaped wooden plate is a great Easter treat for toddlers. Both fun and functional, the plate can be personalised too with the child’s name and date of birth.

VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

What can I send my grandchildren for Easter?

Ordering Easter gifts online this year is the safest way to shop during the pandemic. If you’re worried that Easter eggs will smash, melt or expire before they arrive, then its a great idea to send one of the non-chocolate Easter gifts listed above. Each of the Easter gifts for kids we’ve listed are more durable than a chocolate egg – but no less enjoyable.

Easter craft-based gifts are a great present to give. We recommend a DIY Easter bonnet gift set or perhaps a paint your own Egg cups kit. Sending kids things to do is always a great idea because they allow the grandchildren to get creative whilst also giving mum and dad some time off. Who knows, they might even send their finished craft to you or show off their creations for you on your next family zoom call!

Shops like Not on the High Street and Etsy also have an abundance of Easter gifts for kids that can be specially personalised too. The gold bunny necklace or personalised children’s Easter story book are both gorgeous sentimental presents that will make a perfect keepsake for the grandkids.

What to consider before buying Easter gifts for kids online

When buying Easter gifts for kids online make sure you check the site’s delivery and returns policy.

Most common delivery options include Standard or Next Day Delivery which will include an additional cost. So make sure you factor delivery charges into your gift buying budget.

If you’ve been organised and bought your present in plenty of time, then Standard delivery will be the cheaper option. Standard is usually 3-5 business days (but bear in mind that this does not include weekends or Bank holidays). Of course, Next Day delivery is speedier but will charge a higher fee.

It’s good to know that some sites offer Free Standard delivery when you spend over a certain amount. For example, if you spend over £20 on purchases at Amazon, you will receive free standard delivery.

You should also consult a site’s Returns Policy before check out. Returns periods vary from 14-30 days. At present, most brands are only offering returns by post rather than in store – so be sure to keep all packaging until you’re sure the present is a hit.

It’s also worth noting that sale items may have a different return time, whilst some personalised gifts might be exchange only or not eligible to return. If in doubt check the site’s return policy page or contact their customer service for clarification.

Finally, we’d also advise you to keep a note of your order number after completing your purchase. This way if your Easter gift is delayed or goes missing, you will be able to quote the number and chase it’s status with the company’s customer help team.