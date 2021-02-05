Trending:

40 Best Easter gifts for kids and toddlers: Cute non-chocolate Easter gifts for kids

These presents will have them hopping with glee
Emily Stedman Emily Stedman
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Some of the best Easter gifts for kids and toddlers aren’t edible and the round up of amazing bookies, bunnies, craft kits, costumes and more below proves it!

    With shops still closed at the moment, we’ll have to shop for Easter gifts and buy Easter Eggs online this year instead. Luckily, all of the Easter gifts for kids below can be easily bought online and some of them cost as little as £1. Plus, unlike chocolate eggs, you can be assured that all of these Easter gifts will arrive in one piece through the post!

    From DIY Easter bonnet sets and cute kids costumes for Easter (we love the rabbit onesie!), to Peter Rabbit wellies and wonderful story books to bring the magic of Easter and Spring to bedtime, we’ve handpicked a selection of the best Easter gifts for kids available online this year.

    Best Easter gifts for kids 2021

    Featuring cute Easter clothes, books, toys, personalised gifts and plenty of Easter arts and crafts fun to keep kids busy, our list of the best Easter gifts for kids contains something for every child. Plus, with prices starting from just £1, you’re sure to find a winner that fits your budget too.

    A colourful hand written letter from the easter bunny with an envelope addressed to a child and a cup in the left hand corner filled with assorted easter eggs

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    A Letter from the Easter Bunny

    Age suitability: 4-8 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

    Nothing will bring a smile more to their face than a message from the main man himself. Addressed to your child, the letter details how the Easter Bunny came to be – one chilly day in winter. The personalised letter is designed for children between the ages of 4 and 8 – with older kids able to read it all by themselves. The colourful letter is even sealed by the bunny’s special wax stamp.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    A picture of the book - Where's the bunny? An Egg-cellent search and find book

    Credit: Amazon

    Where’s the Bunny: An Egg-cellent Search and Find Book

    Age suitability: 4-12 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

    An Easter version of Where’s Wally? with the rabbits needing the children’s help to find the missing chocolate eggs in the book. Scattered across various pages in ‘Fairyland’ including the genie’s cave in Aladdin – this search and find puzzle book is a real treat.

    VIEW AT AMAZON

    A yellow plastic egg box with six colourful toy eggs inside. TOMY Toomies Hide and Squeak Eggs.

    Credit: Amazon

    TOMY Toomies Hide ‘n’ Squeak Eggs

    Age suitability: 6 months + | Batteries required: None | Price: £7.49

    These cute colourful toy eggs are an egg-cellent way to entertain your toddler. Get them to crack open the eggs to see what’s inside. Or have them try to match the shape to the right egg-slot. A great way to develop your child’s early skills.

    VIEW AT AMAZON

    A cream headband with bunny heads as the ear muffs

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Cream Bunny Earmuffs

    Age suitability: 6 months + | Batteries required: None | Price: £19.00

    These adorable bunny earmuffs will keep your little one cosy and comfortable on cold days. Although only available in one size – the headband is adjustable. So the accessory can fit little and big kids alike.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    Photo shows the LEGO Brickheadz Easter Chick Set 40350 box and the completed yellow chick creation.

    Credit: Amazon

    LEGO Brickheadz Easter Chick Set

    Age suitability: 6 months + | Batteries required: None | Price: £13.99

    LEGO remains a much-loved favourite amongst children and so had to make our best easter gifts for kids list. This sweet chick creation is the latest character in their BrickHeadz range. The 120-piece set will no doubt keep your kid busy for an hour or two.

    VIEW AT AMAZON

    A child's cream apron, orange drawstring bag, rolling pin, wooden spoon, wooden spatula and animal shaped cookie cutters all personalised with the name Erin and a corresponding easter bunny logo.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Personalised Easter Bunny Baking Set

    Age suitability: 3+ | Batteries required: None | Price: £13.50

    For the rising Junior Bake-Off stars in the family. This personalised easter bunny baking set includes child friendly wooden cooking utensils and rabbit, egg and chick cookie cutters. The set is available in two sizes under 5 and 5 and over. Get ready, get set, bake!

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    The book cover of Mr Impossible and the Easter Egg Hunt. The purple Mr Men character is surrounded by easter eggs of all colours

    Credit: Amazon

    Mr Impossible and the Easter Egg Hunt

    Age suitability: 3-5 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £2.99

    A special Easter story from the Mr. Men and Little Miss series.  Mr Impossible is organising an Easter egg hunt for some much-loved Mr Men and Little Miss figures including Mr Tall and Mr Small. You’re guaranteed a great family read with this one.

    VIEW AT THE WORKS

    A yellow and pale pink straw hat surrounded by easter decor and craft like pom poms, fluffy chicks and fabric bunnies

    Credit: The Works

    Easter Bonnet Essentials Bundle

    Age suitability: 3-5 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £6.00

    This cracking craft set comes with everything a kid needs to create the ultimate Easter bonnet. Children can decorate their yellow hat accordingly with small fluffy chicks, glitter carrots, paper grass and ribbons. A favourite in our top Easter gifts for kids.

    VIEW AT THE WORKS

    Four colourful rubber ducks for bath time - one of our best Easter gifts for kids. One duck is dressed as a lamb, another as a pink bunny and two further ducks look like yellow chicks

    Credit: Amazon

    Infantino Bath Toy Set of 4 Sensory Easter Duck Bundle

    Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £8.49

    Looking for a fun Easter gift for little ones? Look no further than these funny Easter themed rubber ducks. They’ll add a pop of colour to any bath time.

    VIEW AT AMAZON

    Dark green Hunter wellington boot with a printed Peter Rabbit design

    Credit: John Lewis

    Hunter x Peter Rabbit 2 Children’s Waterproof Wellington Boots

    Age suitability: 5 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £50 – £55.00

    The beloved children’s character Peter Rabbit has made his way onto a rather special dark green pair of Hunter wellies. Dressed in his iconic blue painter’s jacket, Peter is seen hiding amongst carrots, cabbages and pumpkins. A sweet and practical Easter gift for kids that can be worn on rainy days.

    VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

    The Sylvanian Families Hoppin' Easter gift set which features a white rabbit figure in an easter basket with easter accessories

    Credit: The Entertainer Toy Shop

    Sylvanian Families: Hoppin’ Easter Set

    Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £15.00

    This limited edition Hoppin’ Easter set is perfect for young Sylvanian Families fans. The sweet Snow Rabbit baby comes with a variety of accessories, so kids can re-enact their very own Easter Egg hunt – minus the sticky chocolate.

    VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER

    The red and green book cover of the Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams. This special edition cover of the book at John lewis makes out best Easter gifts for kids list.

    Credit: John Lewis

    The Velveteen Rabbit

    Age suitability: 2 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.99

    Margery Williams’ classic children’s tale, first published in 1922, has been been beautifully updated with new illustrations by Sarah Massini – exclusively for John Lewis. The heartfelt story is popular amongst all generations, following the stuffed toy’s quest to become a real rabbit.

    VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

    An activity box containing 2D cardboard eggs with a paint brush, a selection of different coloured paint pots and string to hang your eggs up with once they've been decorated

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Paint your own Easter egg letterbox craft kit

    Age suitability: 6 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £18.50

    Give the kids the gift of craft and have them create their own wooden hanging Easter egg decorations. Containing 10 laser-cut wooden eggs with PVA glue, glitter and 12 brightly coloured paints – this kit is a great activity to enjoy with the family during the Easter holidays.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    Monsoon's bright yellow woollen baby cardigan embroidered with two yellow chics and flowers

    Credit: Very

    Monsoon Baby Girls Chick Cardi

    Age suitability: 3-18 months | Batteries required: None | Price: £16.00

    This cardigan is very Easter appropriate thanks to it’s adorable yellow chick embroidered design. Made from 100% soft knitted cotton it’ll also keep your toddler cosy and comfortable this Spring. 

    VIEW AT VERY

     

    Credit: The Entertainer Toy Shop

    Scruff-a-Luvs Easter Babies Rescue Pet

    Age suitability: 3-10 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £10.00

    Kids will love this special Easter Scruff-a-Luvs series – with each pet carrier holding either a baby lamb, bunny or duckling. The cute cuddly toys come with a flower pacifier, comb and an adoption certificate for your child to help transform them from scruffy to fluffy.  

    VIEW AT THE ENTERTAINER

    Credit: Amazon

    Crunch! Munch! Bunny Sound Book

    Age suitability: 1-3 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.00

    Baby Bunny meets a number of cute baby animals in this early learning lift-the-flap sound book. Read with your toddler and let them flip the flap to find out what springtime animal is hiding underneath.

    VIEW AT THE WORKS

    A completed cardboard cut-out decorated bunny rabbit on a peg next to instructions and the pieces used to construct it.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Make Your Own Bunny Peg Doll Kit

    Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £2.95

    Another arts and crafts based Easter gift for kids. Have your child make their own Bunny peg doll to play along with. You can even hide the various parts of the bunny around the house in a Easter treasure hunt. Make sure they find all the pieces before assembling.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    Credit: Amazon

    Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Egg-cellent Easter Sticker Activity Book

    Age suitability: 1-4 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £3.59

    Every child’s favourite cartoon pig has a sticker-based activity book filled with Easter fun. Packed with puzzles and over 100 stickers – this is a must-have easter gift for kids who are Peppa fans. 

    VIEW AT WHSMITH

    Credit: Amazon

    KATOOM Easter Inflatable Bunny Rabbit Hat Ears Toss Game

    Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.99

    This Easter game is a gift for the whole family and is a great alternative to an egg hunt.  Kids wear the bunny ears on their head whilst players take it in turn to throw rings onto the rabbit ears. The players who gets the most rings wins. The set comes with two inflatable rabbit ear headbands and 12 technicolour rings.

    VIEW AT AMAZON

    Monsoon's pale pink fluffy, pearl embellished bunny rabbit backpack makes out list of best easter gifts for kids

    Credit: Very

    Penny Pearl Bunny Backpack

    Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £17.00

    How adorable is this girl’s pale pink bunny backpack from Monsoon? This Easter treat is both cute and practical – the perfect accessory for school or sleepovers.

    VIEW AT VERY

    Credit: Amazon

    The Dog who saved Easter DVD

    Age suitability: PG | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.99

    This lighthearted family comedy can be enjoyed by all the family this Easter. Golden Labrador Retriever Zeus (who has previously saved Christmas in his other franchise films) is sent to a local doggie day centre during the Easter holidays. Whilst there Zeus sniffs out some criminals who plan to trash the facility – but can he and his canine friends stop them and save the day?

    VIEW AT WHSMITH

    A wooden painted Peter Rabbit toys set which include characters like Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddleduck plus wooden trees, a wheelbarrow and vegetable patches.

    Credit: John Lewis

    Peter Rabbit Wooden Play Set

    Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £29.99

    Let your little ones explore the world of Peter Rabbit and friends this Easter with this gorgeous traditional play set from Orange Tree. Figurines include Peter, Jemima Puddleduck and Squirrel Nutkin alongside pieces that recreate Mr McGregor’s garden.

    VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS

    A child model wearing the yellow hooded baby chick costume with black leggings.

    Credit: Very

    Toddler Chick Costume

    Age suitability: 1 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £18.99

    Capture your toddler looking cute in this hilarious chick costume from Very. Available in sizes 1-2 years and 3-4 years – this costume is a great way to spread some Easter cheer.

    VIEW AT VERY

    The colour your own fridge magnet kit is pictured with its contents - blue, yellow and pink felt tip pens, mini magnets and colouring in stencil designs.

    Credit: Amazon

    Colour Your Own Easter Fridge Magnets

    Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £1.00

    This six pack DIY magnet set contains both Easter egg and bunny designs with magnets to attach them to the fridge. They also make a sweet present to send on to Grannies and Grandads too.

    VIEW AT THE WORKS

    A plastic white and pink egg carton showing 12 colour hatchimal characters - some in eggs and some on their own

    Credit: Argos

    Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish 12 Pack Egg Carton

    Age suitability: 5 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £15.00

    If you know a kid who is obsessed with Hatchimals then you’re in luck. The popular egg toys have released a limited edition ‘Glamfetti’ line with 12 characters in total – 8 of which are in the egg and ready to be hatched. Hatchimals fans can add these glittery ones to their no doubt burgeoning collection. 

    VIEW AT ARGOS

    A woollen knitted pink and white hat with bunny ears and a pink pom pom for a tail, next to some knitting needles and some white and pink balls of wool.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Bopsy Bunny Beanie Hat Diy Knitting Kit

    Age suitability: 11+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £29.00

    Parents and grandparents who are a dab hand at knitting can create a special homemade Easter present with this Bopsy Bunny Beanie Diy Knitting Kit. Recommended for beginners or those with some knitting experience, the set comes complete with instructions, a tapestry needle and soft Merino wool.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    The white children's book reads Rosie and the egg with a picture of a bunny and some easter eggs on the cover. It is on a white background next to a rabbit cuddly toy, some small colourful foil easter eggs and chocolates.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Personalised Children’s Eggcellent Adventure Book

    Age suitability: 2+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £22.00

    This gorgeous storybook makes our list of best Easter gifts for kids for it’s lovely personalised touch.  Simply provide your child’s name and LETTERFEST will create a brilliant rhyming storybook with beautiful illustrations. The tale starts with your child discovering a mysterious egg on the end of their bed. They must find out who it belongs to, encountering lots of animals on the way.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    The left of the image shows the children's bunny ears headbands in it's pastel floral coloured pattern. The right of the image shows a young curly brunette haired girl modelling the headband.

    Credit: The White Company

    Bunny headband

    Age suitability: 4+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.00

    This floral bunny ears headband is both adorable and eco-friendly – made from the off-cut materials of The White Company’s childrenswear collection. The finishing touch to any little girl’s Easter outfit.

    VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY

    Two white ceramic egg cups - one shaped like a chick and the other like a bunny rabbit is on a white background next to four glitter glues, five paints, a brush and decorative flower sequins.

    Credit: Matalan

    Paint your own Egg cups

    Age suitability: 4+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.00

    Kids can jazz up their next egg ‘n’ soldiers breakfast with these Easter themed paint your own eggcups. The set comes with four glitter glues, five paints, a brush and decorative flower sequins for a sparkly finishing touch.

    VIEW AT MATALAN

    A lamb shaped soft cuddly toy with nine different coloured and patterned clothes tag attached to it's side.

    Credit: Amazon

    Mary Meyer ‘Taggies’ Sherbet Lamb Lovey Comforter Soft Toy

    Age suitability: 1-3 years | Batteries required: None | Price: £17.50

    If you’re lucky to have a little toddler in your life then chances are you already own or have heard about ‘Taggies’. This sweet springtime Lamb character from the Taggies collection is both colourful and covered in tags. All in all a great Easter treat for toddlers.

    VIEW AT AMAZON

    Three jute bags - one in brown, one in pale pink and one in white. The white one at the front of the image features a cartoon Easter bunny with Emma's Easter Egg Hunt printed on it.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Personalised Jute Easter Hunt Bags

    Age suitability: 2 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £9.95

    These personalised Easter bags are the perfect accompaniment to any kid’s Easter egg hunt. Available in different colours and made from a sturdy jute material – you’ll find these bags will be used for years and years to come.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    Credit: Hobbycraft

    Easter craft pack

    Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £4.00

    This craft pack is full of egg, bunny and chick foam shapes, pom-poms and gem stones – ideal if kids want to create their own Easter cards or decorations.

    VIEW AT HOBBYCRAFT

    A white drawstring with a picture of a bunny and the words Happy Easter Reuben printed on it, next to three bath bombs. One is yellow with different coloured dots, one is blue with a green frog peeping out the top, and one is peach coloured with a penguin perched on top.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Easter bath bomb gift set

    Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £4.00

    These Easter themed bath bombs make our best Easter gifts for kids list for being a totally unique present. Guaranteed to cause a splash at bath-time, these bath bombs are cocoa-butter scented and leave a small plastic toy for kids to play with – once they’ve fully fizzed away. What’s more, these bath bombs come in a sweet personalised Happy Easter gift bag.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    A gold rabbit pendant on a delicate gold chain sat on a pastel blue and pink background.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Bunny necklace

    Age suitability: 6+ years | Batteries required: None | Price: £19.00

    If you’re looking to give something a little more sentimental this Easter – look no further than this gold plated Easter bunny necklace. Each necklace is exquisitely handmade and gift-wrapped ready for the recipient.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Create your own bunny t-shirt kit

    Age suitability: 3 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £25.00

    Kids can get their hands dirty creating their own Easter bunny t-shirts with this fun gift. Each kit contains a t-shirt with a bunny head outline, two oil-board stencils, three t-shirt inks and a brush. Simply allow the ink to dry and then iron to make the design permanent. 

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET 

    A pair of pale pink smiling bunny girl's slipper boots from Accessorize make our best Easter gifts for kids edit.

    Credit: Very

    Bunny Slipper Boots

    Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £14.00

    These sweet bunny rabbit slipper boots for girls are a great Easter gift idea. The inner fur lining is also sure to keep their feet warm.

    VIEW AT VERY

    A white card with illustrations of a bunny and random items of clothing such as two shirts and a scarf. Next to the card is the same bunny cut-out from the card dressed in one of the shirts. The bunny is sat on a brown envelope next to a pair of scissors and further cut-out clothes.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Dress Up A Rabbit Card

    Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £3.75

    This card doubles up as a fun Easter activity for kids. Children can cut-out and clothe the adorable bunny character in a variety of shirts and accessories.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    A fluffy, oatmeal coloured Girl's onesie with rabbit ears on the hood and a zip down the middle.

    Credit: Very

    Bunny Ear Fleece All In One

    Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £28.00

    A bunny rabbit onesie was always going to make our best Easter gifts for kids edit – and this one looks extra cosy. This all-in-one from Fatface will work well as both pyjamas and something for kids to lounge in over the Easter weekend.

    VIEW AT VERY

    The rabbit-shaped seed planter next to the packaging, some carrots, a tag with a label which tells you what the seeds are, and a green plant in the top right corner.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Plant a Bunny seed set

    Age suitability: 5 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £5.50

    This plant a bunny gift set features a quirky rabbit shaped seed paper – a sweet present idea for kids with green fingers. The seeds – once planted – will grow into common wildflowers like the Poppy, Corn Marigold or Cornflower.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    A wooden handcrafted bunny-shaped plate in it's pale blue packaging, held up by a female hand. A faint outline of the rabbit's face is seen in the circular part of the plate, whilst two bunny ears attached above have the name Poppy and the date 01.01.19 engraved in them.

    Credit: Not on the High Street

    Eco-friendly Toddler rabbit plate

    Age suitability: 4 + years | Batteries required: None | Price: £29.99

    This cute bunny-shaped wooden plate is a great Easter treat for toddlers. Both fun and functional, the plate can be personalised too with the child’s name and date of birth.

    VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

    What can I send my grandchildren for Easter?

    Ordering Easter gifts online this year is the safest way to shop during the pandemic. If you’re worried that Easter eggs will smash, melt or expire before they arrive, then its a great idea to send one of the non-chocolate Easter gifts listed above. Each of the Easter gifts for kids we’ve listed are more durable than a chocolate egg – but no less enjoyable.

    Easter craft-based gifts are a great present to give. We recommend a DIY Easter bonnet gift set or perhaps a paint your own Egg cups kit. Sending kids things to do is always a great idea because they allow the grandchildren to get creative whilst also giving mum and dad some time off. Who knows, they might even send their finished craft to you or show off their creations for you on your next family zoom call!

    A young girl sat holding a hand-painted and decorated Easter egg, showing it to her grandma who is video-calling her on the phone.

    Credit: Getty

    Shops like Not on the High Street and Etsy also have an abundance of Easter gifts for kids that can be specially personalised too. The gold bunny necklace or personalised children’s Easter story book are both gorgeous sentimental presents that will make a perfect keepsake for the grandkids.

    What to consider before buying Easter gifts for kids online

    When buying Easter gifts for kids online make sure you check the site’s delivery and returns policy.

    Most common delivery options include Standard or Next Day Delivery which will include an additional cost. So make sure you factor delivery charges into your gift buying budget.

    If you’ve been organised and bought your present in plenty of time, then Standard delivery will be the cheaper option. Standard is usually 3-5 business days (but bear in mind that this does not include weekends or Bank holidays). Of course, Next Day delivery is speedier but will charge a higher fee.

    It’s good to know that some sites offer Free Standard delivery when you spend over a certain amount. For example, if you spend over £20 on purchases at Amazon, you will receive free standard delivery.

    You should also consult a site’s Returns Policy before check out. Returns periods vary from 14-30 days. At present, most brands are only offering returns by post rather than in store – so be sure to keep all packaging until you’re sure the present is a hit.

    It’s also worth noting that sale items may have a different return time, whilst some personalised gifts might be exchange only or not eligible to return. If in doubt check the site’s return policy page or contact their customer service for clarification.

    Finally, we’d also advise you to keep a note of your order number after completing your purchase. This way if your Easter gift is delayed or goes missing, you will be able to quote the number and chase it’s status with the company’s customer help team.