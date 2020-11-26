We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are amazing Charbonnel et Walker discounts to be had this Black Friday.

When it come to luxury chocolates, you can’t do any better than Charbonnel et Walker, and now is the time to grab yourself a bargain. Amazon has pulled it out the bag with its Black Friday deals on chocolate sweet treats.

Right now, the Charbonnel et Walker Double Layer Sea Salt Milk Caramel Truffles are reduced from £27 to £21.25 and that’s not all…

Black Friday Charbonnel et Walker deals – at a glance:

Charbonnel et Walker Double Layer Sea Salt Milk Caramel Truffles – Amazon | Save £5.75

Charbonnel et Walker Double Layer Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles – Amazon | Save £4.50

Charbonnel et Walker Sipsmith Gin Truffles – Amazon | Save £1.41

Charbonnel et Walker Winter House Milk and Dark Chocolate & Truffle Selection – Amazon | Save £5.31

Charbonnel et Walker Double Layer Sea Salt Milk Caramel Truffles

View at Amazon – (£21.25 | SAVE £5.75)

The 240g box of choccies are packed with the flavour of milk chocolate with sea salt and caramel.

The truffles contain a sweet liquid caramel with a hint of sea salt hidden inside a scrumptious milk chocolate shell. With one bite you will experience an explosion of silky smooth caramel.

This simply superlative milk chocolate truffle is now only £21.25 reduced from £27 – a saving of 21% of RRP.

Charbonnel et Walker Winter House Milk and Dark Chocolate & Truffle Selection

View at Amazon – (£29.69 | SAVE £5.31)

This Delicious Milk and Dark Chocolate & Truffle Selections is packaged in a beautiful Winter House Theme Gift Box. The chocolates are hand-finished to the traditional recipes of Madame Charbonnel. Making them perfect after dinner treats to round off a lovely end to an evening.

The chocolatier was founded in 1875, encouraged by Edward VII (then, Prince of Wales) and saw opened by Madame Charbonnel and Ms Walker open a chocolate shop. The sweet treats are supported by the Royal Warrant from Her Majesty the Queen.

These fine luxury British chocolate will give you the ultimate chocolate experience. Carefully crafted by British chocolatiers, these are a truly divine and indulgent experience and are a great value, now priced at £29.69 instead of £35.