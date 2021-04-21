We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling a range of incredible new KitKat flavours, including Mint Cookie Fudge and Gooey Caramel.

The new KitKat flavours include Mint Cookie Fudge, Gold Krisp and Gooey Caramel and are a brand new addition to the UK’s KitKat collection.

The five insanely delicious Nestlé chocolate bars are all £1.29 and the news gets even better because they’ve hit B&M shelves this week!

Are you ready to get your hands on the perfect sweet treat?

Well, the famous crisp wafer is now topped with a sweet, sticky caramel layer and coated in milk chocolate, while the Mint Cookie Fudge is topped with delicious biscuit bits with a minty centre.

KitKat Zebra Dark & White is one of the most recent chocolate additions to B&M’s shelves. The new bar mixes classic white and dark chocolate marbled together to create a surprising, striped zebra-print look that’s truly one-of-a-kind.

Also available at B&M right now is a massive 650g tub of Celebrations chocolates which are an unbelievable £1. This B&M Celebrations chocolate deal is impossible to pass up, with shoppers vying for the 650g tub.

The epic chocolate tub contains family favourites such as Bounty, Mars, Snickers, and Maltesers. The £3.99 chocolate treats are perfect for the upcoming Bank Holiday or, if the expiry date allows, locking them away for special events – saving you £2.99, or 75%.

Video of the Week

And If you’re as excited as we are about all the sweet treats coming to B&M, why not grab a fringed garden hammock so you can enjoy your chocolate while taking in the scenery.

What’s more, the garden hammock is also on sale for just £12, making it the perfect summer relaxation accessory.

So hurry over to B&M to take advantage of these great offers before they’re all gone.