B&M is selling mint cookie and caramel stuffed KitKats and they look incredible

Who doesn't like the sound of a double crunch chocolate base and some gooey caramel?
Kudzai Chibaduki
    • B&M is selling a range of incredible new KitKat flavours, including Mint Cookie Fudge and Gooey Caramel. 

    The new KitKat flavours include Mint Cookie Fudge, Gold Krisp and Gooey Caramel and are a brand new addition to the UK’s KitKat collection.

    The five insanely delicious Nestlé chocolate bars are all £1.29 and the news gets even better because they’ve hit B&M shelves this week!

    New KitKat Range is Filled with Flavour

    Are you ready to get your hands on the perfect sweet treat?

    Well, the famous crisp wafer is now topped with a sweet, sticky caramel layer and coated in milk chocolate, while the Mint Cookie Fudge is topped with delicious biscuit bits with a minty centre.

    KitKat Zebra Dark & White is one of the most recent chocolate additions to B&M’s shelves. The new bar mixes classic white and dark chocolate marbled together to create a surprising, striped zebra-print look that’s truly one-of-a-kind.

    Also available at B&M right now is a massive 650g tub of Celebrations chocolates which are an unbelievable £1.

    This B&M Celebrations chocolate deal is impossible to pass up, with shoppers vying for the 650g tub.

    The epic chocolate tub contains family favourites such as Bounty, Mars, Snickers, and Maltesers. The £3.99 chocolate treats are perfect for the upcoming Bank Holiday or, if the expiry date allows, locking them away for special events – saving you £2.99, or 75%.

    And If you’re as excited as we are about all the sweet treats coming to B&M, why not grab a fringed garden hammock so you can enjoy your chocolate while taking in the scenery.

    What’s more, the garden hammock is also on sale for just £12, making it the perfect summer relaxation accessory.

    So hurry over to B&M to take advantage of these great offers before they’re all gone.