B&M is selling a huge 650g tub of Celebrations chocolates with an incredible £1 price tag.
This B&M Celebrations chocolate deal is unmissable, with shoppers trying to hunt down the 650g tub for the fantastic price of just £1.
The amazing deal was brought to shoppers’ attention on the LatestDeals website and the epic chocolate tub contains family favourites including Bounty, Mars, Snickers, and Maltesers.
The bargain buy is set to be as popular as Cadbury’s build your own chocolate Easter cottage and is perfect for those on the hunt for cheap Easter chocolate.
Usually priced at £3.99, the chocolates are a great buy for the upcoming Easter 2021 Bank Holiday or if the expiry date permits, stashing them away for Christmas or a special occasion – and will save you a whopping £2.99 or 75%.
One stunned shopper wrote, ‘£1 pound for a whole box?! Never seen a deal like that. Ever. Amazing! Those will sell out in minutes. If I lived closer to B&M I would be there in seconds.’
Another put, ‘If long-dated these would be perfect to put away for Christmas. Never too early to get organised.’
And a third added, ‘If these are only £1 most people will grab about 3 tubs so they’ll definitely be gone before I get there.’
