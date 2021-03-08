We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B&M is selling a huge 650g tub of Celebrations chocolates with an incredible £1 price tag.

This B&M Celebrations chocolate deal is unmissable, with shoppers trying to hunt down the 650g tub for the fantastic price of just £1.

The amazing deal was brought to shoppers’ attention on the LatestDeals website and the epic chocolate tub contains family favourites including Bounty, Mars, Snickers, and Maltesers.

The bargain buy is set to be as popular as Cadbury’s build your own chocolate Easter cottage and is perfect for those on the hunt for cheap Easter chocolate.

Usually priced at £3.99, the chocolates are a great buy for the upcoming Easter 2021 Bank Holiday or if the expiry date permits, stashing them away for Christmas or a special occasion – and will save you a whopping £2.99 or 75%.

One stunned shopper wrote, ‘£1 pound for a whole box?! Never seen a deal like that. Ever. Amazing! Those will sell out in minutes. If I lived closer to B&M I would be there in seconds.’

Another put, ‘If long-dated these would be perfect to put away for Christmas. Never too early to get organised.’

And a third added, ‘If these are only £1 most people will grab about 3 tubs so they’ll definitely be gone before I get there.’

Meanwhile, if you’ve still got Easter chocolate to buy and miss the incredible B&M Celebrations chocolate deal, there are plenty of deals to be had over the next few days, whether you’re Easter Egg shopping online or hunting for tasty treat for all the family in shops.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Gift Bar 850g View at Amazon – (Now £7.97 | Saving £2.10) This 850g extra-large bar is a birthday gift or it is ideal for sharing with friends and family this Easter or Mother’s Day. Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Gift, 3 x 16, 48 Chocolates View at Amazon – £14.40

It comes in a box featuring 16 packs of three Ferrero Rochers, with a total of 48 individual chocolates. A whole crunchy hazelnut in the heart, a delicious creamy hazelnut filling, a crisp wafer shell covered with chocolate and gently roasted pieces and dressed in gold.

Perfect to add to Mother’s Day gift bag or to enjoy as an Easter lunch or dinner favour.