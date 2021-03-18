We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cadbury's Chocolate Creme Eggs are FINALLY available to buy in the UK - here's how you can try one.

Easter 2021 is coming up and while Cadbury’s Creme Eggs are a must-have, you NEED to try the Cadbury’s CHOCOLATE Creme Egg.

If Creme Eggs are your thing there’s a tasty Amazon offer on a 48-box for an insane price, but if you’re looking for something different this year, UK chocolate lovers can purchase the chocolate gooey centred version of the snack online.

They’re not yet available to buy in stores, and who knows if they ever will, but if you know someone who has a sweet tooth for a Cadbury Creme Egg surprise them this Easter with the all-chocolate version which is available to buy online.

These are great for a children’s Easter egg hunt – and instead of finding the goose’s golden egg, why not hide one of these chocolate Cadbury’s creme egg in your garden?

Website American Candy Stores have them in stock for people living in the UK to buy, and you can get a further 15% discount off your order when using the code: Newfoodsuk.

A milk chocolate egg with a chocolate creme center. Individually wrapped in brown foil. But you’ll have to be quick as they’re expected to sell-out.

Alternatively, if they are out of stock, you can get an email to tell you when they’re back in stock or you could buy ordinary Cadbury Creme Eggs in bulk and save some to make a tasty Easter dessert with any spare eggs.

