20 of the best Easter desserts to make for 2022

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Creme Egg ice cream, chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding, and Malteser pavlova are just a handful of delicious Easter desserts included in this year’s roundup.

“If you’re serving up a grand feast for Easter, choosing the right pudding to go with it is vital. The most important thing is that you have enough, so check serving sizes are on the side of too much rather than too little (most of these desserts can be wrapped up and finished the next day if you make too much anyway),” says Recipe Editor and Chef, Octavia Lillywhite.

She continues; “Don’t feel you have to go for something chocolatey. You might feel all the Easter eggs are enough already. In that case, make use of some fabulous zesty spring flavours like lemon or rhubarb – which is in season now. It’s a great time to crack out a crumble. Alternatively, consider giving your guests a choice of puddings – something deep and chocolatey and something lighter and fruitier. Just bear in mind that lots of your guests will opt for a bit of both.”

To complete your Easter feast, we’ve got lots of Easter dessert ideas to share. Whether you’re surrounded by a big family or celebrating with a few people, Easter is a wonderful time to get those you love together and celebrate as a group with plenty of Easter food. Highlights from this year’s collection of Easter desserts include; chocolate orange souffle, Creme Egg recipes, and Easter chocolate torte.

Best Easter desserts

1. Creme Egg ice cream

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 8 | Total time: 15 mins plus overnight setting

With just six ingredients, you can whip up this beautifully marbled crème egg ice cream in minutes and have it in the freezer in no time. Thanks to the pretty pastel colours and tonnes of chocolate, this makes a fabulous Easter Sunday dessert that both big and little kids will love.

Get the recipe: Creme egg ice cream

2. Nadiya Hussain’s red berry simnel cake

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 12-16 | Total time: 2hrs 30 mins

Great British Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain’s red berry simnel cake is a classic Easter recipe with a strong berry twist. Perfect for fruit lovers, it’s got berries in the cake mixture and freeze-dried berries in the marzipan, which gives it that strong pink colour.

Get the recipe: Red berry simnel cake

3. Salted caramel hazelnut meringue torte

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 12 | Total time: 2hrs

Impress your friends and family this Easter by making this mouth-watering salted caramel torte with a gooey meringue topping. Serve with lashings of cream and watch it disappear off plates in seconds!

Get the recipe: Salted caramel hazelnut meringue torte

4. Chocolate Mini Egg meringue nests

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 6 | Total time: 1hr 40 mins

There isn’t a quicker baking recipe than these delicious mini egg chocolate meringue nests – perfect for Easter Sunday dessert. With a crisp coating and gooey center, these meringues are perfect drizzled in chocolate and cream and topped with plenty of Mini Eggs, of course!

Get the recipe: Easter meringue nests

5. Chocolate and caramel tart

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 8-12 | Total time: 1hr 15 mins

This delicious tart is perfect as an Easter treat for all the family, covered in creme fraiche, cream, or ice cream for an irresistible dessert, or afternoon pick-me-up.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and caramel tart

6. Lemon geranium cheesecake

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 10-12 | Total time: 45 mins

Give a simple lemon cheesecake a spring twist by topping it with some decorative flowers. If you’ve got a little extra time, you could craft some homemade ones out of some coloured fondant – that way you can eat them too!

Get the recipe: Lemon geranium cheesecake

7. Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 8-10 | Total time: 1hr 10 mins

This delicious chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding is a winner. We’ve shown you a hot cross bread and butter pudding – but how about adding a little chocolate into the mix? Sit the hot cross buns in a freshly made custard and drizzle over melted chocolate…. mmm…

Get the recipe: Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding

8. Hot cross bread and butter pudding

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 4 | Total time: 50 mins

You’re bound to have some in the house, so rather than just serving them with a little butter and jam – why not transform them into a special Easter dessert? This recipe takes a classic bread and butter pudding recipe and gives it a fun – and not to mention, delicious – Easter twist.

Get the recipe: Hot cross bread and butter pudding

9. Creme Egg roulade

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 8 | Total time: 35 mins

Calling all Creme Egg fans! If you’re looking for a quirky Easter dessert that will satisfy the kids and adults too – this is the one. A rich and moreish roulade sponge with a creamy filling and of course, hidden gooey Creme Eggs.

Get the recipe: Creme Egg roulade

10. Cherry and lemon trifles

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 4 | Total time: 10 mins

Here’s another little 10-minute wonder. Use ready made cake, cream, lemon curd and some tangy cherries to make these speedy trifles. A shaving of chocolate and a little chick on the plate will give it a fun Easter twist.

Get the recipe: Cherry and lemon trifles

11. Malteser pavlova

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 6-8 | Total time: 2hrs

One more bit of chocolate won’t hurt! This super rich chocolate pavlova is a topped with lashings of cream and crunchy Maltesers. It’s a real show-stopper pud.

Get the recipe: Malteser pavlova

12. Chocolate mousse

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 4 | Total time: 20 mins plus setting time

Want to use up some of that chocolate? Turn them into these simple chocolate mousses. Not too filling but lovely and rich, all you need is some eggs and sugar and away you go.

Get the recipe: Chocolate mousse

13. Peach and passion fruit pavlova

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 10 | Total time: 2hrs

The sharp, tangy topping on this pavlova will make a lovely change if you’re a little full on chocolate. A crisp meringue base – with piled with tropical fruits – is a bite of pure heaven.

Get the recipe: Peach and passion fruit pavlova

14. Chocolate and caramel fondant

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 6-7 | Total time: 40 mins

Take Easter as the perfect excuse to make fancy desserts for your loved ones like these rich and delicious chocolate and caramel fondants. Serve with ice cream and enjoy!

Get the recipe: Chocolate and caramel fondant

15. Chocolate and orange souffle

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 4 | Total time: 20 mins

A little pot of chocolate heaven. Soufflés are a little tricky to master but when you open the oven and see how beautifully it has risen – it’s well worth the effort.

Get the recipe: Chocolate and orange souffle

16. Easter chocolate torte

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 12 | Total time: 55 mins

Another Easter twist on a chocolate classic, the chocolate torte is one of those recipes that only gets made on special occasions. Ours is also made with a fruity center of apricot jam, but you could use marmalade just as easily.

Get the recipe: Easter chocolate torte

17. Lemon souffles

Skill level: Medium | Serves: 6-7 | Total time: 20 mins

Light, fluffy and melt in the mouth, these lemon souffles are perfect if you’re craving a sweet treat but aren’t too hungry – and they don’t need any oven time so you can avoid the usual stress of soufflés.

Get the recipe: Chilled lemon soufflés

18. Creme Egg cheesecake

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 12 | Total time: 4hrs including setting time

This no-bake cheesecake is the perfect option for Easter Sunday dessert. With crushed Creme Eggs in the base and Creme Eggs on top, the whole family are going to love this cheesecake!

Get the recipe: Creme Egg cheesecake

19. Trifle

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 4 | Total time: 25 mins

It’s safe to say that Easter isn’t the healthiest time of the year so if you do want to cut some calories down somewhere, dessert is the place to do it. Thankfully this tasty little pud is so full of flavour, you won’t feel like you’re missing out.

Get the recipe: Lower-fat fruit trifle

20. Easter chocolate fudge cake

Skill level: Easy | Serves: 8-12 | Total time: 55 mins

This is an Easter twist on an old classic. Chocolate fudge cake is sure to be in the repertoire of any seasoned baker, as it’s simple to make but packed with loads of chocolatey flavours and sweet goodness.

Get the recipe: Easter chocolate fudge cake

Related features

Video of the week