20 of the best Easter desserts to make for 2022

    • Creme Egg ice cream, chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding, and Malteser pavlova are just a handful of delicious Easter desserts included in this year’s roundup.

    “If you’re serving up a grand feast for Easter, choosing the right pudding to go with it is vital. The most important thing is that you have enough, so check serving sizes are on the side of too much rather than too little (most of these desserts can be wrapped up and finished the next day if you make too much anyway),” says Recipe Editor and Chef, Octavia Lillywhite.

    She continues; “Don’t feel you have to go for something chocolatey. You might feel all the Easter eggs are enough already. In that case, make use of some fabulous zesty spring flavours like lemon or rhubarb – which is in season now. It’s a great time to crack out a crumble. Alternatively, consider giving your guests a choice of puddings – something deep and chocolatey and something lighter and fruitier. Just bear in mind that lots of your guests will opt for a bit of both.”

    To complete your Easter feast, we’ve got lots of Easter dessert ideas to share. Whether you’re surrounded by a big family or celebrating with a few people, Easter is a wonderful time to get those you love together and celebrate as a group with plenty of Easter food. Highlights from this year’s collection of Easter desserts include; chocolate orange souffle, Creme Egg recipes, and Easter chocolate torte.

    Best Easter desserts

    easter desserts: creme egg ice cream

    Watch our step-by-step video to make your own ice cream

    1. Creme Egg ice cream

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 8 | Total time: 15 mins plus overnight setting

    With just six ingredients, you can whip up this beautifully marbled crème egg ice cream in minutes and have it in the freezer in no time. Thanks to the pretty pastel colours and tonnes of chocolate, this makes a fabulous Easter Sunday dessert that both big and little kids will love.

    Get the recipe: Creme egg ice cream

    easter desserts: red berry simnel cake

    Keep it traditional with this bake

    2. Nadiya Hussain’s red berry simnel cake

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 12-16 | Total time: 2hrs 30 mins

    Great British Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain’s red berry simnel cake is a classic Easter recipe with a strong berry twist. Perfect for fruit lovers, it’s got berries in the cake mixture and freeze-dried berries in the marzipan, which gives it that strong pink colour.

    Get the recipe: Red berry simnel cake

    Salted caramel hazelnut meringue torte

    It takes just five steps to make this Easter dessert

    3. Salted caramel hazelnut meringue torte

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 12 | Total time: 2hrs

    Impress your friends and family this Easter by making this mouth-watering salted caramel torte with a gooey meringue topping. Serve with lashings of cream and watch it disappear off plates in seconds!

    Get the recipe: Salted caramel hazelnut meringue torte

    easter desserts: chocolate mini egg meringue nests

    This recipe is gluten-free

    4. Chocolate Mini Egg meringue nests

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 6 | Total time: 1hr 40 mins

    There isn’t a quicker baking recipe than these delicious mini egg chocolate meringue nests – perfect for Easter Sunday dessert. With a crisp coating and gooey center, these meringues are perfect drizzled in chocolate and cream and topped with plenty of Mini Eggs, of course!

    Get the recipe: Easter meringue nests

    Dust with icing sugar and serve with Mini Eggs

    5. Chocolate and caramel tart

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 8-12 | Total time: 1hr 15 mins

    This delicious tart is perfect as an Easter treat for all the family, covered in creme fraiche, cream, or ice cream for an irresistible dessert, or afternoon pick-me-up.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and caramel tart

    Just 338 per serving

    6. Lemon geranium cheesecake

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 10-12 | Total time: 45 mins

    Give a simple lemon cheesecake a spring twist by topping it with some decorative flowers. If you’ve got a little extra time, you could craft some homemade ones out of some coloured fondant – that way you can eat them too!

    Get the recipe: Lemon geranium cheesecake

    This mouthwatering hot cross bun pud is nut-free

    7. Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 8-10 | Total time: 1hr 10 mins

    This delicious chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding is a winner. We’ve shown you a hot cross bread and butter pudding – but how about adding a little chocolate into the mix? Sit the hot cross buns in a freshly made custard and drizzle over melted chocolate…. mmm…

    Get the recipe: Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding

    easter leftover recipes

    A great way of using up Easter leftovers

    8. Hot cross bread and butter pudding

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 4 | Total time: 50 mins

    You’re bound to have some in the house, so rather than just serving them with a little butter and jam – why not transform them into a special Easter dessert? This recipe takes a classic bread and butter pudding recipe and gives it a fun – and not to mention, delicious – Easter twist.

    Get the recipe: Hot cross bread and butter pudding

    Creme Egg roulade

    It takes just seven steps to make this impressive roulade

    9. Creme Egg roulade

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 8 | Total time: 35 mins

    Calling all Creme Egg fans! If you’re looking for a quirky Easter dessert that will satisfy the kids and adults too – this is the one. A rich and moreish roulade sponge with a creamy filling and of course, hidden gooey Creme Eggs.

    Get the recipe: Creme Egg roulade

    Cherry and lemon trifles

    A speedy pud using just six ingredients

    10. Cherry and lemon trifles

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 4 | Total time: 10 mins

    Here’s another little 10-minute wonder. Use ready made cake, cream, lemon curd and some tangy cherries to make these speedy trifles. A shaving of chocolate and a little chick on the plate will give it a fun Easter twist.

    Get the recipe: Cherry and lemon trifles

    Malteser pavlova

    Decorate with leftover chocolate eggs

    11. Malteser pavlova

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 6-8 | Total time: 2hrs

    One more bit of chocolate won’t hurt! This super rich chocolate pavlova is a topped with lashings of cream and crunchy Maltesers. It’s a real show-stopper pud.

    Get the recipe: Malteser pavlova

    A speedy dessert option ready in just six steps

    12. Chocolate mousse

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 4 | Total time: 20 mins plus setting time

    Want to use up some of that chocolate? Turn them into these simple chocolate mousses. Not too filling but lovely and rich, all you need is some eggs and sugar and away you go.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate mousse

    Peach and passionfruit pavlova

    A true showstopper

    13. Peach and passion fruit pavlova

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 10 | Total time: 2hrs

    The sharp, tangy topping on this pavlova will make a lovely change if you’re a little full on chocolate. A crisp meringue base – with piled with tropical fruits – is a bite of pure heaven.

    Get the recipe: Peach and passion fruit pavlova

    Chocolate and caramel fondant

    417 calories per serving

    14. Chocolate and caramel fondant

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 6-7 | Total time: 40 mins

    Take Easter as the perfect excuse to make fancy desserts for your loved ones like these rich and delicious chocolate and caramel fondants. Serve with ice cream and enjoy!

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and caramel fondant

    Chocolate and orange souffle

    Ready in just four steps

    15. Chocolate and orange souffle

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 4 | Total time: 20 mins

    A little pot of chocolate heaven. Soufflés are a little tricky to master but when you open the oven and see how beautifully it has risen – it’s well worth the effort.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and orange souffle

    easter desserts: easter chocolate torte

    A great option for chocolate lovers

    16. Easter chocolate torte

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 12 | Total time: 55 mins

    Another Easter twist on a chocolate classic, the chocolate torte is one of those recipes that only gets made on special occasions. Ours is also made with a fruity center of apricot jam, but you could use marmalade just as easily.

    Get the recipe: Easter chocolate torte

    Chilled lemon souffles

    195 calories per portion

    17. Lemon souffles

    Skill level: Medium | Serves: 6-7 | Total time: 20 mins

    Light, fluffy and melt in the mouth, these lemon souffles are perfect if you’re craving a sweet treat but aren’t too hungry – and they don’t need any oven time so you can avoid the usual stress of soufflés.

    Get the recipe: Chilled lemon soufflés

    Creme Egg cheesecake

    Ready in just four easy steps

    18. Creme Egg cheesecake

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 12 | Total time: 4hrs including setting time

    This no-bake cheesecake is the perfect option for Easter Sunday dessert. With crushed Creme Eggs in the base and Creme Eggs on top, the whole family are going to love this cheesecake!

    Get the recipe: Creme Egg cheesecake

    Lower-fat fruit trifle

    A cheap dessert option

    19. Trifle

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 4 | Total time: 25 mins

    It’s safe to say that Easter isn’t the healthiest time of the year so if you do want to cut some calories down somewhere, dessert is the place to do it. Thankfully this tasty little pud is so full of flavour, you won’t feel like you’re missing out.

    Get the recipe: Lower-fat fruit trifle

    easter desserts: easter chocolate fudge cake

    This is an Easter twist on an old classic

    20. Easter chocolate fudge cake

    Skill level: Easy | Serves: 8-12 | Total time: 55 mins

    This is an Easter twist on an old classic. Chocolate fudge cake is sure to be in the repertoire of any seasoned baker, as it’s simple to make but packed with loads of chocolatey flavours and sweet goodness.

    Get the recipe: Easter chocolate fudge cake

