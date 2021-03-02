We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling a huge box of Creme Eggs for less than £20 right now.

With Easter 2021 on the way, buying bargain Easter eggs online is high on our priority list.

We’re so ready to indulge in all of our favourite traditional Easter foods and counting down the days til we can eat Easter eggs, toast hot cross buns and indulge in a yummy Easter Sunday lunch.

And when it comes to treats we’re all for innovation and new releases. We were thrilled by the prospect of Iceland’s hot cross bun cheesecake, the Marmite hot cross buns from M&S and their epic Harry Potter Hedwig owl Easter egg.

But when all’s said and done nothing really beats an old school Cadbury Creme Egg, now does it?

And if the fondant filled Cadbury favourites are your Easter ride or die, you need to jump on this insane Amazon deal.

Right now you can get 48 Cadbury Creme Eggs for just £19.20 – with £8.60 off the usual price.

This epic stash of chocolate deliciousness is ideal for throwing an Easter egg hunt for your kids, to put in Easter hampers for loved ones or just to keep hidden away for emergency moments when only a Creme Egg will satisfy you.

If Cadbury Oreo Eggs are more your thing, there’s a great deal on a big box of those.

A 48 box is priced at £24 right now, instead of almost £28.

The egg shaped chunks of Easter joy are just like your classic Creme Egg but are filled with white Oreo cream and cookie chunks. YUM.

Happy hunting!