This common drive-thru mistake could land you a HUGE fine

Fast food drive-thru lovers could be breaking the law and face a large fine and points on their license for making this simple mistake.

Takeaways have been a lifesaver throughout lockdown, they allowed us to still treat ourselves to a cheeky McDonalds and our favorite restaurant dishes.

While the roadmap out of lockdown is now allowing Brits to dine and drink outdoors, it’s still rather chilly outside – so the temptation to grab a 50p coffee from Costa or a Big Mac from your nearest drive-thru is huge for those not ready to brave going al fresco just yet.

McDonald’s has been causing a stir for axing five beloved items from its menu, but it’s also brought out so many delicious, limited-edition burgers. So it’s no surprise that fans have flocked to the drive-thrus throughout lockdown number three.

Drive-thrus are convenient and more Covid safe, but according to Coventry Live, the RAC has warned drivers that making one common mistake could cost you £200 and six points on your license.

Some drivers may think nothing of of checking their phone while your car is stationary in a drive-thru queue, but the RAC has issued a stark reminder that this is actually breaking the law – even if the engine isn’t technically running!

The RAC said, ‘If your engine is running, your phone should be nowhere near your hands. This is still the case if the engine stops automatically to save fuel (called ‘start-stop technology)’

They continued, ‘Every driver should always ensure they are parked and have their engine switched off before using a handheld phone – anything else could land them in trouble, even if they are in a car park, drive-thru, or petrol forecourt.’

If your engine is on, even if your car is stationary, it’s breaking the law to be on your phone or any handheld device. So make sure you resist the temptation to check your texts while you wait, even if the queue is really long.