Costa is selling every drink on the menu for just 50p this week

Costa Coffee announced that all their drinks are 50p until Thursday to celebrate their 50th birthday and the easing of lockdown restrictions.



With summer on the horizon, shops are already rallying to give us everything we need, from Morrisons’ BBQ food box to Lidl’s inflatable tent, which will be perfect for holidays and beach trips.

Now with the easing of restrictions as we move through the lockdown roadmap, six people can meet outside, non-essential shops, outside cafes, and restaurants can open again, and Costa is celebrating in the best way.

To celebrate the chain’s 50th birthday, which happily coincides with the opening of the shops, Costa has announced all their hot drinks are just 50p! From Tuesday the 13th of April till Thursday the 15th you can enjoy the discounts in all of Costa’s locations.

Customers with the Costa app will be able to enjoy discounts on all their favourite hot drinks, from hot chocolates to Lattes and of course the new seasonal additions to the hot drinks menu.

A Costa rep said, ‘We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of ANY barista-made hot drink for just 50p.

‘We know it’s been a tough start to 2021 for many and we want to bring some joy to our customers this Spring, especially at a time when lockdown restrictions are easing, and we now have an opportunity to catch up with friends and family.’

All Costa shops have been open for takeaway and click and collect throughout lockdown but now they are able to open their outside seating areas, so customers can sit and enjoy their coffees. We can enjoy socially distanced coffees, with six friends at last.

So if you’re thinking of heading for your first highstreet shopping spree in months, be sure to download the costa app and grab a 50p latte to fuel your trip. Hurry, the deals only on for three days!