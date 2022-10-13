Costa Christmas 2022 menu unveiled and it features Toblerone hot chocolate

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Costa Christmas 2022 menu has finally been unveiled and you’re in for a serious festive treat as it features everything from a Toblerone-inspired hot chocolate to a Turkey Ham Hock Toastie.

With the festive season edging ever closer, foodies out there will likely have been excitedly eyeing up the best food and drink advent calendars (opens in new tab) to the best Christmas food hampers (opens in new tab). After all, it’s this time of year that retailers across the country release some very special editions and there’s nothing quite like bagging yourself a Christmas snack to get you in the mood to celebrate.

If you just couldn’t get enough of the Costa Christmas 2021 menu (opens in new tab) then prepare to be seriously excited as the Costa Christmas 2022 menu has now been revealed. It features plenty of old faves - as well as some intriguing new flavours we can’t wait to try! Available from November 3rd 2022, customers will be able to buy their must-have Yuletide treats from over 12,000 Costa Express self-serve machines nationwide, as well as Costa stores.

(Image credit: Costa)

And if that’s not enough then in over 500 Shell sites across the country, you can also enjoy the return of the Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate.

Naomi Matthews, Food and Beverage Commercial Director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee said, “Christmas has always been such a magical time of year at Costa Coffee, and we’re delighted to yet again be able to partner with some well-renowned brands to launch another spectacular beverage and food range, complete with both new items and returning favourites.”

The Costa Christmas 2022 menu includes both a Hot Chocolate and a Latte inspired by the taste of everyone’s favourite festive snack - a Toblerone. Whilst there’s an indulgent chocolate and honey-flavoured sauce for the Latte, the Hot Chocolate features a special blend of Hot Chocolate powder incorporating the quintessential taste. As an added bonus you even get a wrapped mini bar of Toblerone to enjoy on the side!

(Image credit: Costa)

Fans of Costa Coffee’s Gingerbread & Cream Latte and Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate can also rejoice as they are being welcomed back with open arms to the Costa Christmas 2022 menu. The Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin filled with chocolate orange sauce is also back and is joined by the new addition of a Chocolate Muffin inspired by Toblerone.

With milk chocolate chunks, chocolate sauce, icing and chopped almonds this is a delicious festive choice to try this winter. They also have a new Loaded Chocolate and Hazelnut cake, White Chocolate Trillionaire’s Slice and a Crispy Festive Wreath just waiting to be tried!

There are also other newbies - a Raspberry Trifle Loaf Cake and a Reindeer Muffin - as well as Christmas Tree Shortcake biscuits, Santa Gingerbread biscuits and the Mince Pie and Gluten-Free Vegan Mince Tart are back too.

(Image credit: Costa)

But if it’s savoury snacks you’re hoping for this Christmas then the Costa Christmas 2022 menu also has you covered. There’s a new vegetarian Brie & Cranberry Toastie, Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese, Turkey Ham Hock Toastie, Vegan P'gs & Blankets Panini as well as the returning Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie, Pigs & Blankets Panini, Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini, the Turkey Feast Sandwich, Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast Sandwich and Burts Chips limited-edition Maple Pigs in Blankets Potato Chips.

Launching on 2 November, the food range is available in selected Costa Coffee stores, Drive Thrus or via Click & Collect. From mid-November in Tesco stores you can also pick up the new Millionaire's Mocha mixer, Salted Caramel Latte mixer and Creamy Cappuccino mixer to drink at home.

Food and drinks can also be ordered via Click & Collect or through delivery via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

What is on the Costa Christmas 2022 menu?

The items on the Costa Christmas 2022 menu: