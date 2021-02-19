We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ferrero Rocher bars are finally coming to the UK as chocolate lovers count down the days until they’re available.

Some of you might have jazzed up your Shrove Tuesday with a Forrero Rocher pancake but there is set to be a new treat which will make melting the chocolate much easier.

With Easter 2021 bank holiday just around the corner, everyone is looking for the perfect chocolate treat and while a box of Ferrero Rocher is often a treat given to friends at Christmas, the sugary snack is about to make its way onto everyday chocolate bar shelves.

New Foods UK has shared the news on its Instagram page where it teased chocoholics with a snap of the yummy bar. They captioned the snap, ‘Ferrero Rocher bars are coming to the UK this year. We tried this bars last year and loved them, so we are so glad these are finally coming to the UK!’ (sic)

With the Ferrero Rocher bars available in five different flavours – aside from the classic milk chocolate bar, there is the Raffaello white coconut and almond, milk hazelnut and almond, white hazelnut, and dark hazelnut.

Not only does the chocolate bar taste the flavour of a Ferrero Rocher ball, but there are half-moon shaped pieces of the Ferrero Rocher chocolates melted into the bar, giving the ultimate taste treat.

And fans can’t wait to get their teeth into the Ferrero Rocher bars.

One wrote, ‘Yeahh, probs need at least 1 of each tbh’, another put, ‘And this is why I can’t be thin’ and a third added, ‘MY DREAM I WANT THIS FROM ALL OF YOU FROM NOW ON!’ as she tagged her friends and family.

The on-sale date of the Ferrero Rocher bars has not yet been revealed so if you can’t wait until then why not check out some of these delicious Ferrero Rocher recipes to tickle your tastebuds.

Why not try the simple Ferrero Rocher pastry recipe – with just four ingredients you could add a tasty alternative to a breakfast pastry. Or for the ultimate dinner dessert why not have a go at these yummy Ferrero Rocher sundaes.

Video of the Week

Everyone’s favourite chocolate, Ferrero Rocher, makes an appearance in this nutty chocolate ice cream sundae recipe. This makes a really indulgent pud that you can make ahead and is ready in just 30 mins. Soft, rich brownie with hazelnuts and ice-cream is a real treat that you’ll find so simple to make, plus it’s so easy to scale the recipe up or down depending on your crowd.