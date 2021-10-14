We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Halloween pizza recipe is the perfect ghoulish treat to whip up and celebrate the occasion.

If you’re looking for Halloween food ideas to feed the family that are both spooky and quick to make then this Halloween pizza is the recipe to go for. We’ve used a readymade base you can buy in most supermarkets for ease, although you could make your own, and covered it with some delicious tomato sauce. Using cookie cutters shaped like ghosts, we’ve then cut the cheese and allowed it to melt on top of the pizza to form the ghouls. You could also use other themed shapes like bats, pumpkins or spiders as well.

Ingredients 290g packet pizza base mix or homemade pizza dough

90ml (6tbsp) sun-dried tomato paste or tomato pizza topping

10ml (2tsp) olive oil

240g packet Edam cheese or Mozzarella slices

Pepperoni, optional

Olives, optional

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/gas mark 7. Make up the pizza base mix according to the instructions and knead on a floured surface for 5 mins. Then, roll out thinly to a 23 x 35cm (9 x 14in) rectangle.

Place on a baking sheet and spread over the sun-dried tomato paste or pizza topping. Drizzle over the olive oil and bake for 10 mins.

Using cookie cutters, cut out ghost, pumpkin and bat shapes from your chosen cheese slices. Remove the pizza from the oven and top with the cheese shapes. Return to the oven for a further 5-6 mins until the pizza base is crisp and the cheese has just melted.

Tips for making Halloween pizza:

Looking for that golden crust that comes with restaurant style pizza? Brush olive oil around the edges of the the readymade pizza base to create the same effect.

