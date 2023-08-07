Krispy Kreme urgently recalls these doughnuts over nut allergy fears - here's how to check if you've bought any

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Krispy Kreme is urgently recalling some four-packs of doughnuts that contain undeclared peanuts over fears they could be fatal to those with nut allergies.

The doughnuts manufacturer, who has its tasty sweet treats stocked in Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury's supermarkets and petrol stations, is recalling its White Chocolate & Raspberry Summer four-pack of doughnuts because it contains peanuts, which are not mentioned on the label.

The product recall comes after the Tesco Free From recall and the Tesco and Home Bargains Table salt recall.

Customers are told that "as a result of a packaging error, some packs have been incorrectly packed with two Reese’s doughnuts which contain peanuts. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts. The mis-packed products also contain two original glaze doughnuts," the recall notice reads.

(Image credit: Food Standards Agency)

The doughnuts affected have the best-before date of August 6th and have been sold in a four-pack.

Krispy Kreme has been advised by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers in 18 of the affected locations. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Affected customers are advised to contact Krispy Kreme with the batch code, photo and details of where the pack was purchased from by emailing customercare@krispykreme.co.uk or by calling 01276 601170.

Saturday 5 August 2023 - Krispy Kreme recalls White Chocolate & Raspberry Summer 4-pack of doughnuts because of undeclared peanuts #FoodAllergy https://t.co/oNDvfEtch0 pic.twitter.com/q95zVzn3o4August 5, 2023 See more

18 Krispy Kreme purchase locations affected by the doughnut recall

Asda Grantham

Tesco Boston, Leicester Hamilton,

Morrisons - Lincoln, Nottingham, and Beeston

Sainsbury's - Beeston, Chaddesden, Lincoln, Melton Mowbray, Worksop, Hinkley, Kimberley, Loughborough, Matlock, Ripley, Swadlincote, Tamworth, and Wigston.

No other Krispy Kremes are affected

Allergy alerts are often issued when there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.

As an alternative to buying doughnuts, you can make your own at home with these doughnut recipes including air fryer lemon lavender doughnuts and cinnamon ring doughnuts.