Tesco recalls popular condiment due to plastic contamination fears - is it in your cupboard?
The supermarket chain has declared the item 'unsafe to eat'
Tesco has issued a product recall on Tesco British Cooking Salt over fears it contains small pieces of plastic.
When it comes to rustling up your favourite recipe, salt is one condiment you're sure to find in your cupboard - whether you're on a low-sodium diet or love an extra pinch or two on your meals.
But anyone who has purchased a big bag of the white seasoning might want to check their store cupboard to see if they have the type that is said to be contaminated.
It comes after Tesco recalled some of its Free From range earlier this year, and now the Tesco British Cooking Salt recall has been issued by the Food Standards Agency after it received reports that the product "may contain small pieces of plastic" and the "possible presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat."
The item affected is the 1.5kg weight salt that has a batch code 3200 and Tesco has issued its own product recall to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. You can read the notice in full below...
Customers who think they have purchased the item have been told "Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required."
If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).
The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.
This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.
Social media users had mixed reactions to the recall. One customer asked, "And if you’ve already eaten it?" while another added, "I never have salt."
A third wrote, "I only ever buy this to salt the driveway and pavements." And a fourth shopper said, "Salt is essential and just to cover myself... taken in moderation; like all things."
#FoodAlert Recall of a batch of Tesco British Cooking Salt due to the possible presence of plastic pieces. For more on this alert, see: https://t.co/OlZPQNSgGV pic.twitter.com/fbZlBBKNYdJuly 28, 2023
Other food recalls that have taken place in recent months include a Cadbury chocolate recall and Lidl recalled some chocolate too, while Tesco, Aldi and Iceland recently recalled a breakfast cereal over health fears and an urgent cheese recall was also announced early this year.
