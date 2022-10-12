Save £100 on the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish in the Amazon Prime Day sale

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking to add high-quality, durable Le Creuset cookware to your kitchen this October, what better time than Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale?

Le Creuset is one of the most well-established brands when it comes to enamelled cast-iron casserole dishes, and this year their most popular Le Creuset cookware range is available at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) which runs from Tuesday 11th October to Wednesday 12th October 2022.

And it’s not just the classic enamelled cast-iron casserole dish that has been discounted. This year’s Le Creuset Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) include £138 off a Le Creuset 3-piece saucepan set, 29% off Le Creuset iconic shallow enamelled casserole dish, and £54 off popular Le Creuset non-stick braiser with glass lid.

The Amazon Prime Day event ends (opens in new tab) after 48 hours so you’d best be quick if you’re looking to save money for Christmas (opens in new tab) this month. Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (opens in new tab) to take real advantage of this unmissable sale.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish With Lid - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £295, NOW £187.99 (SAVE £107.01) Bag this iconic Le Creuset casserole dish with a lid with a massive £107.01 saving (that’s 36% off the original price). This 29cm round pot has a matte black finish giving it a sleek, modern look. Great for feeding up to 6 people. Dishwasher safe.

Best Le Creuset Prime Day deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid Volcanic - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £215, NOW £135.99 (SAVE £79.01) Save 37% on this iconic and vibrant volcanic-coloured cast-iron casserole pot complete with a lid. This 2.4l dish is 20cm round and averages to feed around 2-3 people per one-pot meal. Perfect for simmering or slow cooking.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast-Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £185, NOW £111.75 (SAVE £73.25) Get 40% off this 18cm Signature enamelled cast-iron matte black Le Creuset dish. This popular casserole dish has been voted 5 stars by over 90% of Amazon customers. A high-quality, sturdy dish that can be used over and over again.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Saucepan Set with Lids - 3 Pieces - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £389, NOW £250.99 (SAVE £138.01) Save a whopping £138.01 on this Le Creuset star buy. That’s a generous 35% off its original price. This 3-piece set includes 16cm, 18cm, and 20cm saucepans. Rated 5 stars by over 90% of Amazon customers, this is a great investment.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish With Lid Volcanic - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £235, NOW £166.99 (SAVE £68.01) Save 29% on this Signature cast-iron shallow 26cm casserole dish - with a volcanic orange finish. A dishwasher-safe choice that can be used to cook a variety of different food including meat, veg, one-pot roasts, soup, curry, and more.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick 30x6.5cm Shallow Casserole/Braiser with Glass Lid - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £185, NOW £130.99 (SAVE £54.01) This non-stick, toughened shallow casserole dish and braiser is a great purchase for those who love to cook anything from pasta to curry. Made with PFOA-free, reinforced non-stick coating with a 6-layer construction to ensure durability. Save 29% on this Le Creuset braiser.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Cast Iron 2 piece set - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £334, NOW £239.99 (SAVE £94.01) This 2-piece Le Creuset set comprises of a Signature 26cm shallow casserole dish and a 32cm rectangular grill, all finished in the vibrant and iconic volcanic orange colour associated with Le Creuset. Nearly 90% of Amazon customers have given this set a 5-star rating.

(opens in new tab) Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid Coastal Blue - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £215, NOW £161.25 (SAVE £53.75) Get 25% off the Le Creuset Signature casserole dish in coastal blue. This beautifully finished 20cm roundup dish comes with a matching lid. Serving an average of 2-3 people. This dish is dishwasher-safe and easy to use.

Why is Le Creuset such a popular cookware brand?

Known for being durable, Le Creuset is a hardwearing brand that prides itself on high-quality cookware. According to Le Creuset, each product is inspected by 15 different people before it's given the sign-off to be sold. And if there are any imperfections - it'll be melted back down and the iron reused to make other products.

The majority of Le Creuset production still features human intervention and craftsmanship, which a lot of Le Creuset fans love about the brand. Which no less adds to the expense. Plus it sticks to some of the same methods it started with back in 1925, meaning each piece is truly unique.

Le Creuset adds; "Le Creuset has been making world-class cookware for almost 100 years. Used by leading chefs and keen cooks around the globe, Le Creuset cookware offers outstanding performance time after time. As we believe in giving you uncompromising quality, our product ranges come with the following guarantees."

Le Creuset enamelled cast iron dishes are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They can be used in the microwave, oven, and even the freezer. And it’s not just casseroles and stews you can make in this dish either. According to Goodto.com’s Food Editor, Jessica Dady “this cast iron enamel cookware can be used for a range of different cooking techniques such as baking bread, braising meat, or even deep-frying.”

Amazon customers highly recommend the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish With Lid with over 80% of customers giving the casserole dish a 5-star rating and review.

One happy customer commented; “Beautiful pot. After 25 years of home planning, I decided to buy the Le Creuset cast iron pot as a replacement for my old non-stick cookware. Great result! I also wanted to try it with a roast and I was very satisfied. The pot is super easy to clean, even if something sticks: just let it cool, THEN add water (changes in temperature are not good for cast iron) and keep it soaking, then everything will be gone with a normal dish brush or sponge without the need for scratching. With Amazon it arrived less than 24 hours after the order was placed. To keep in mind the considerable weight for those with some disabilities. Fully satisfied!”