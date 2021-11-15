We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Little Moons advent calendar has been launch for December 2021, providing something way more exciting than your average chocolate advent calendar.

Since the tasty little mochi balls went viral on TikTok, it’s never been harder to track down the icy treat in stores.

And that Little Moons buzz has luckily lead to arguably one of the greatest Christmas inventions ever – a Little Moons advent calendar!

If you’re looking for the best food and drink advent calendars for the festive season, this has got to be up there with the most unique.

The non-chocolate advent calendar is jam packed with delicious treats that are concealed behind 24 gorgeous pink doors!

The £35 pink dream includes incredible festive flavours, like traditional Mince Pie, Nutcracker, Candy Cane, and Little Moons’ newest flavour Belgian Chocolate Hazelnut. This might be the first advent calendar you’ve ever had to keep in the freezer, but that’s half of the fun.

For a limited time, the frozen countdown will be available at Little Moons Pick & Mix in London White City Westfield’s Selfridges.

If you already have an advent calendar for this year but want to sample the new festive creations, as all three festive flavours will be sold in separate boxes.

Little Moons took to Instagram to share the thrilling advent news news, writing, “We can’t wait for you to enjoy a very mochi countdown to Christmas with us this year.”

Rushing to the comment section, one mochi lover penned, “It’s not a want… its a NEED 😍😍”

Tagging a loved one, another gushed, “We have to order 2 of these 😍😍”

Even though mochi balls are irresistible, we know having an ice cream advent calendar might cause some logistical issues, as a third person pointed out, “Do you have the dimensions please. Need to see if this can be squeezed into the freezer!”