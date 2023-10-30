M&S reveals a fresh take on the Colin the Caterpillar cake, but they've swapped out this major key ingredient and kids will love it

M&S is selling a new version of the Colin the Caterpillar cake but they've swapped out this major key ingredient and it's got parents talking.

If you're looking for things to do with the kids this half-term or in the run-up to Christmas then M&S has just brought out a new concept for the Colin franchise - and it's a twist on the classic Caterpillar Cake.

Whether you're into the debate over whether a Jaffa Cake is a biscuit or cake you'll be fighting over whether this new build-your-own Colin is a biscuit or cake too.

If you've not been lucky enough to get your hands on M&S' Yummy, Mummy Colin the Caterpillar then fear not as the kids will be delighted with this new creation - and it means they can get involved with the making process. And the good news for parents is that when it comes to building it there's not an oven in sight.

The Build Your Own Colin the Caterpillar is on sale for £8 at M&S Foodhalls and the kit includes chocolate biscuits, edible feet, a face, and chocolate buttons to decorate along with some icing to stick it all together.

M&S made the announcement on its Instagram page where it gave shoppers the first look at the new creation, and captioned it, "New in the M&S Foodhall – build-your-own version of everyone's favourite caterpillar... out of chocolate biscuits!



"Our BYO (build your own) Official Colin the Caterpillar kit contains everything you need to make your buddy out of biscuits, including white chocolate feet, chocolate button decorations, 15 chocolate biscuits, and a solid white chocolate Colin face, with icing to stick it all together!



M&S added, "Fun for the whole family to make... and even more fun to eat! Tag a friend you'd make this with, in the comments."

And fans are excited to get their hands on the build-your-own biscuit Colin. One shopper wrote, "I think my rainbows would love it! (And myself!)"

Another shopper said, "A great idea, would be great to make this with my two grandchildren they would love it."

One parent tagged a friend and wrote, "Fun for Hunter (us)" followed with a crying with laughter emoji.

Another fan joked, "Mumma wants to know if it serves one?"

To which M&S replied, "Haha it serves 15"

The classic Colin the Caterpillar serves 10, so if you have more mouths to feed or want a Colin (biscuit) cake to last a little bit longer then pop him in your trolley online at Ocado.

Meanwhile, others are begging for a Gluten Free and Vegan version of the classic cake. One put, "We could do with Colin’s gluten-free cousin… as a coeliac, I miss treats like this so so much!!!"

Another fan added, "The next Colin should be gluten-free, would be amazing!"

To which M&S replied, "This is a great idea! I'll make sure this is passed on to our Food Team as they're always on the lookout for new ideas!"

