Pret’s new Autumn hot food menu 2023 is it’s biggest yet - and we’re SO ready for #2

Pret has launched its new autumn hot food menu with a whopping 26 new items - and we're hitting up the lasagne soup first.

With the late summer heatwave simmering off, we're all looking for some seasonal food calendar treats to keep us warm throughout the cooler days ahead. Luckily, Pret has launched 26 new freshly made products to its menu - and they're available from today.

The new menu comes after Costa's 2023 autumn menu landed - and we revealed what you can't cook in an air fryer.

Focusing on hot food innovation, the tasty line-up features a range of delicious and familiar flavours and includes Layered & Loaded Chilli Chicken Nachos, Italian Style Chicken & Basil Hot Wrap, BBQ Pulled Pork & Pickles Hot Ciabatta, and the return of Pret’s much-loved Soup Rota, featuring Pret’s Lasagne Soup - a twist on spaghetti bolognese.

If there's a good reason to step away from the microwave then Pret's new additions to its weekly soup rota will have us skipping packed lunches in favour of trying the new Sunshine Dhal or Black Bean Taco Soup.

Pret's new autumn hot food menu

Layered & Loaded Chilli Chicken Nachos Pret’s Lasagne Soup Artichoke, Mozzarella & Pepper Risotto Bake Meatball & Mozzarella Risotto Bake Pret’s Protein-Packed Shakshuka Chipotle Chicken & Feta Hot Ciabatta Meatless Meatball Marinara Hot Ciabatta All-Day Breakfast Toastie Onion Bhaji Melt Toastie Creamy Mushroom Toastie Brie & Bacon Baguette Italian Style Chicken & Basil Hot Wrap BBQ Pulled Pork & Pickles Hot Ciabatta Beef & Horseradish Baguette Veggie NY Deli Rye Roll Fajita Style Chicken & Avo Wrap Tandoori Onion Bhaji Salad Wrap Avo & Herb Salad Wrap Pret’s Caramel Shortbread Lemon cake Carrot cake Chocolate Chai Pumpkin Spiced Latte

(Image credit: Pret)

Another hottest new additions is its Kale & Red Tapenade Macaroni Cheese; Tubetti rigati pasta with kale and cauliflower florets in a mature cheddar cheese béchamel sauce. Topped with red tapenade, a sprinkling of panko breadcrumbs, Italian matured cheese and parsley.

For toastie lovers, there's Pret's pleasingly cheesie and totally tasty Toasted Focaccias and Toasties are ready to be freshly toasted in shops everyday. Enjoy the Brie & Bacon Focaccia or try their new Reuben Toastie.

(Image credit: Pret)

Katherine Bagshawe, UK Food & Coffee Director at Pret A Manger, said: “For the past year, we have been hard at work with developing our autumn menu by offering flavourful twists to familiar flavours and many delicious options.

"This is the biggest expansion of our hot food counter since 2019 and we’re so proud of the variety and quality that our hot food offers.

"We’ve got plenty of delicious newness, but we’ve also brought back the classics like our beloved Fridge Cakes which have seen over 100 iterations to ensure they hit the sweet spot for our customers expect. We can’t wait for everyone to experience all the new flavours and options.”

Pret's soup rota

Week One

Daily - Chicken, Broccoli and Brown Rice / 'Souper' Tomato

Monday - Spicy Lemongrass Chicken broth / Red Thai Veg Soup

Tuesday - Pret's Lasagne Soup / Red Thai Veg Soup

Wednesday - Chicken Laksa / Butternut & Sage Soup

Thursday - Chicken & Mushroom Orzotto Soup / Sunshine Shal Soup

Friday - Chicken Laksa / Souper Green Soup

Saturday - Pret's Lasagne Soup / Red Thai Veg Soup

Sunday - Spicy Lemongrass Chicken Broth / Pret's Lasagne Soup

(Image credit: Pret)

Week Two

Daily - Spicy Lemongrass Chicken Broth / Souper Green Soup

Monday - Chicken Laksa / Sunshine Dhal Soup

Tuesday - Chicken & Mushroom Orzotto Soup / Sunshine Dhal Soup

Wednesday - Red Thai Veg Soup / Chicken, Broccoli and Brown Rice Soup

Thursday - Pret's Lasagne Soup / Butternut Squash & Sage Soup

Friday - Chicken Laksa / Sunshine Dhal Soup

Saturday - Pret's Lasagne Soup / Souper Tomato

Sunday - Chicken & Mushroom Orzotto Soup / Pret's Lasagne Soup

(Image credit: Pret)

Pret is also bringing back the iconic Pumpkin Spiced Latte, now also available iced, alongside a brand-new hot Chocolate Chai.

That’s not all - Pret is giving more joy and generosity to its most loyal customers by doubling the Club Pret discount to 20% off everything on the menu (yes really, everything).

Customers can enjoy the new range of spring menu food nationwide from Tuesday 5th September, available to dine-in or takeaway, or via delivery partners like Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Alternatively, if you want to cook at home we've got some of the best autumn recipes, as well as Joe Wicks' chicken pie. Plus, there's these soup recipes and low calorie meals to choose from.