Pret’s new Autumn hot food menu 2023 is it’s biggest yet - and we’re SO ready for #2
The food chain has released details of its new dishes and we cannot wait to tuck in...
Pret has launched its new autumn hot food menu with a whopping 26 new items - and we're hitting up the lasagne soup first.
With the late summer heatwave simmering off, we're all looking for some seasonal food calendar treats to keep us warm throughout the cooler days ahead. Luckily, Pret has launched 26 new freshly made products to its menu - and they're available from today.
The new menu comes after Costa's 2023 autumn menu landed - and we revealed what you can't cook in an air fryer.
Focusing on hot food innovation, the tasty line-up features a range of delicious and familiar flavours and includes Layered & Loaded Chilli Chicken Nachos, Italian Style Chicken & Basil Hot Wrap, BBQ Pulled Pork & Pickles Hot Ciabatta, and the return of Pret’s much-loved Soup Rota, featuring Pret’s Lasagne Soup - a twist on spaghetti bolognese.
If there's a good reason to step away from the microwave then Pret's new additions to its weekly soup rota will have us skipping packed lunches in favour of trying the new Sunshine Dhal or Black Bean Taco Soup.
Pret's new autumn hot food menu
- Layered & Loaded Chilli Chicken Nachos
- Pret’s Lasagne Soup
- Artichoke, Mozzarella & Pepper Risotto Bake
- Meatball & Mozzarella Risotto Bake
- Pret’s Protein-Packed Shakshuka
- Chipotle Chicken & Feta Hot Ciabatta
- Meatless Meatball Marinara Hot Ciabatta
- All-Day Breakfast Toastie
- Onion Bhaji Melt Toastie
- Creamy Mushroom Toastie
- Brie & Bacon Baguette
- Italian Style Chicken & Basil Hot Wrap
- BBQ Pulled Pork & Pickles Hot Ciabatta
- Beef & Horseradish Baguette
- Veggie NY Deli Rye Roll
- Fajita Style Chicken & Avo Wrap
- Tandoori Onion Bhaji Salad Wrap
- Avo & Herb Salad Wrap
- Pret’s Caramel Shortbread
- Lemon cake
- Carrot cake
- Chocolate Chai
- Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Another hottest new additions is its Kale & Red Tapenade Macaroni Cheese; Tubetti rigati pasta with kale and cauliflower florets in a mature cheddar cheese béchamel sauce. Topped with red tapenade, a sprinkling of panko breadcrumbs, Italian matured cheese and parsley.
For toastie lovers, there's Pret's pleasingly cheesie and totally tasty Toasted Focaccias and Toasties are ready to be freshly toasted in shops everyday. Enjoy the Brie & Bacon Focaccia or try their new Reuben Toastie.
Katherine Bagshawe, UK Food & Coffee Director at Pret A Manger, said: “For the past year, we have been hard at work with developing our autumn menu by offering flavourful twists to familiar flavours and many delicious options.
"This is the biggest expansion of our hot food counter since 2019 and we’re so proud of the variety and quality that our hot food offers.
"We’ve got plenty of delicious newness, but we’ve also brought back the classics like our beloved Fridge Cakes which have seen over 100 iterations to ensure they hit the sweet spot for our customers expect. We can’t wait for everyone to experience all the new flavours and options.”
Pret's soup rota
Week One
- Daily - Chicken, Broccoli and Brown Rice / 'Souper' Tomato
- Monday - Spicy Lemongrass Chicken broth / Red Thai Veg Soup
- Tuesday - Pret's Lasagne Soup / Red Thai Veg Soup
- Wednesday - Chicken Laksa / Butternut & Sage Soup
- Thursday - Chicken & Mushroom Orzotto Soup / Sunshine Shal Soup
- Friday - Chicken Laksa / Souper Green Soup
- Saturday - Pret's Lasagne Soup / Red Thai Veg Soup
- Sunday - Spicy Lemongrass Chicken Broth / Pret's Lasagne Soup
Week Two
- Daily - Spicy Lemongrass Chicken Broth / Souper Green Soup
- Monday - Chicken Laksa / Sunshine Dhal Soup
- Tuesday - Chicken & Mushroom Orzotto Soup / Sunshine Dhal Soup
- Wednesday - Red Thai Veg Soup / Chicken, Broccoli and Brown Rice Soup
- Thursday - Pret's Lasagne Soup / Butternut Squash & Sage Soup
- Friday - Chicken Laksa / Sunshine Dhal Soup
- Saturday - Pret's Lasagne Soup / Souper Tomato
- Sunday - Chicken & Mushroom Orzotto Soup / Pret's Lasagne Soup
Pret is also bringing back the iconic Pumpkin Spiced Latte, now also available iced, alongside a brand-new hot Chocolate Chai.
That’s not all - Pret is giving more joy and generosity to its most loyal customers by doubling the Club Pret discount to 20% off everything on the menu (yes really, everything).
Customers can enjoy the new range of spring menu food nationwide from Tuesday 5th September, available to dine-in or takeaway, or via delivery partners like Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.
Customers can enjoy the new range of spring menu food nationwide from Tuesday 5th September, available to dine-in or takeaway, or via delivery partners like Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.
