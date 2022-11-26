M&S snow globe gin Black Friday deal - £10 a bottle for the light-up liqueur

M&S is selling its popular snow globe gins for £10 each as part of its Black Friday deal - save £10 on this gin duo which is now selling for £20.

If you're looking for the best gin gift set (opens in new tab) or for a Christmas gift to go a little further this year then this light-up gin liquor set is a great way to stock up on festive drinks and Christmas (opens in new tab) decorations at the same time.

Or better still, keep one and gift the other to a friend or family member.

The Black Friday discount comes after the sell-out snow globes returned cheaper than ever (opens in new tab) and now shoppers can save even more.

The duo set in the Black Friday sale includes one Clementine Gin Liqueur Light Up Snow Globe and one Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur Up Light Snow Globe.

The bottles normally retail for £15 each but if you don't want to buy the set, Ocado is selling the bottles separately - Clementine for £10 and Spiced sugar plum for just £8 in its Black Friday sale when you order by 29th November 2022.

M&S snow globe gin Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Clementine & Spiced Sugar Plum Light up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur Duo - WAS £30 , NOW £20, SAVE £10 | M&S (opens in new tab) This duo set contains one bottle of Clementine flavoured gin liqueur with edible gold leaf (700ml) and one bottle of Spiced sugar plum flavoured gin liqueur with edible silver leaf (700ml). Serve chilled. Pour over ice, or top up with prosecco. Each contains 14 units of alcohol Licensing Act 2003: It is an offence to buy or attempt to buy alcoholic liquor if you are under the age of 18.

Taking to Instagram to share the news ahead of the sale, M&S wrote, "The gifts of the season are back...and this year they are CHEAPER than ever before! Famed for our stunning light-up bottles of gin liqueur, this year we have brought back our two most popular - clementine and spiced sugar plum (the latter tastes just like a warm mince pie in a glass btw - SAY WHAT!) 😍 We expect these little BEAUTS to be just as popular this year!"

But if you want to snap up a bottle or two you'd better be quick as the M&S Clementine Snowglobe Gin Gift set (opens in new tab) (£35) is already sold out online.

(opens in new tab) M&S Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur - WAS £15, NOW £8, SAVE £7 | Ocado (opens in new tab) Shake up some festive sparkle with our spiced sugar plum flavoured gin liqueur snow globe. This liqueur contains edible silver leaf which creates a magical winter scene when you shake the bottle, making for an unforgettable gift. Suitable for vegans. Serve chilled. Pour over ice, or top up with Prosecco. Lights Turns Off After 45 Seconds.

Related features: