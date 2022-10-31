Marks and Spencer's best-selling snow globe gin is back and cheaper than ever

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Marks and Spencer's viral snow globe gins are back and they're £5 cheaper this year, just in time for Christmas!

After becoming a festive, best-selling hit, M&S have brought back their snow globes gins for the second year in a row, and this time at an all-time low price!

The viral, light-up gins originally launched in 2020 and were so popular that M&S actually had to put a buying limit (opens in new tab) on the amount shoppers could buy at once. In 2021, they returned again, along with the new Spiced Sugar Plum flavor (opens in new tab) and were available to shop both individually and as part of festive gift sets, which is the case again this year.

The gins are now officially back in the beloved flavors of clementine and spice sugar plum but this year they're £5 cheaper!

Announcing the return of their cult-favourite gin, Marks and Sparks revealed that instead of £20, shoppers can snap them up for just £15 in-store. They're also available in gift sets with limited-edition prosecco online, for £35.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, M&S wrote, "The gifts of the season are back...and this year they are CHEAPER than ever before! Famed for our stunning light-up bottles of gin liqueur, this year we have brought back our two most popular - clementine and spiced sugar plum (the latter tastes just like a warm mince pie in a glass btw - SAY WHAT!) 😍 We expect these little BEAUTS to be just as popular this year!"

Shoppers were very pleased by the news, one wrote: "Omg mince pie in a glass 🤯😭"

While another added, "I am so pleased these gins are back. I absolutely love them."

(opens in new tab) M&S Clementine Snowglobe Gin Gift Set, £35 | M&S (opens in new tab) This gift set features the Clementine Gin Liqueur Light Up Globe and a bottle of the Christmas Limited Edition Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco. This duo is perfect together and separately whether you're entertaining or fancy a festive, celebratory drink.

If you've not yet sampled these decadent gins, the clementine flavor features a gold theme with edible gold leaf, to really give that snow globe effect and the spiced sugarplum features 23-carat silver leaf. Both bottles have a Nutcracker ballet design and of course, light up, making them not only the perfect Christmas tipple but also an adorable decoration for your dinner table!

These gins are the perfect liqueur to use for all your favorite gin cocktails (opens in new tab), like classic gin and tonics - but be quick, with their new discounted price and great taste, they're bound to fly off the selves!